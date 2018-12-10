The best products to fake a solid sleep after a long night out

It's that special time of year when you not only have a million things to do to prep for the holidays, but you also have a packed social calendar. We bet the first thing you sacrifice is sleep, and once you add a few spiked eggnogs to the mix, you may be looking less than fresh come morning. What's worse is you've got to do it all again tomorrow night, too.

This likely won't end until the sun rises on Jan. 1, 2019. So if you think you and your skin can't make it until then, we're here with an arsenal of beauty products that will undo (or at least help hide) the damage. Add just a few of these items to your routine, and you'll look well-rested and ready to take on the day — and night.

Not wanting to wash your face after a long night out is totally understandable. But we implore you to at least use one of these cleansing cloths, which remove makeup and dirt without stripping your skin, exfoliate dead skin and decrease inflammation. It'll just take a minute.

Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes, $32.99, well.ca

When you get home late, you can't be expected to put on a traditional face mask and not fall asleep while it's working its magic. So instead, try a sleeping mask, like this one from Glow Recipe. Apply a thin layer, leave it on and go to bed. The avocado will help hydrate, the manuka honey will refresh your skin, the PHAs will gently exfoliate and the kaolin clay will decongest your pores — all while you sleep.

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, $59, sephora.ca

Start your morning with a cleanser that will not only prep your skin for the day, but also give you a nice little jolt. Formulated with ginseng and caffeine, this Origins cleanser will give your face its radiance back, while jojoba and carnauba wax exfoliate and unclog your pores. On top of all that, the blend of grapefruit, lemon and spearmint will invigorate you instantly, no matter how badly you want to go back to bed.

Origins GinZing Refreshing Scrub Cleanser, $28.61 (on sale for $24.32), nordstrom.com

It's winter, so that means your skin is likely dry. And if you've had a few drinks, it might be even drier. Give your face a hit of hydration with this serum from Canadian brand Consonant Skincare that contains just two ingredients: Cassia angustifolia seed extract and vegetable glycerin — a blend that rivals the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid.

HydrExtreme, $72, consonantskincare.com

The dryness that comes with winter and party season can also leave your skin looking dull. This moisturizer-meets-primer can help with that, thanks to radiance-boosting apricot extract and illuminating pearls. Blend it into your skin right before you apply your makeup.​

Garnier SkinActive Glow Boost Illuminating Moisturizer, $15.97, ulta.com

Your eyes are also likely to show those missed hours of sleep. You may have under-eye bags or dark circles, and any fine lines you have could look more pronounced thanks to that lack of hydration. Diminish it all with these patches made from gel-ified algae soaked in a coconut oil-infused serum. Let these little wonders sit below your eyes for 10 minutes, which should be just enough time for you to drink your coffee and brush your teeth.

Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches, $29, tartecosmetics.com

If you have a little extra time in the morning, this pretty green tool can help enhance your complexion and improve the absorption of all the skincare you just applied. Massage your face from the centre out to increase circulation, minimize puffiness and reduce inflammation. If you want to really amp up all these effects, store your roller in the fridge and use it while it's still cold.

Province Apothecary Dual Action Jade Roller, $44, thedetoxmarket.ca

This is a commonly skipped step in most beauty routines, but giving your lashes a lift with an eyelash curler before you go in with mascara can make a huge difference. Your tired eyes will instantly look bigger and brighter, and you might even be able to ditch that mascara altogether.

Rose Gold Classic Curler, $20, tweezerman.ca

This hybrid beauty product is meant to mimic the look of your complexion when it's been enhanced with a social media filter, thanks to airbrush polymers and finely milled powders that minimize pores and reflect light. Wear it on your entire face for a dewy finish, or use it to highlight your cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and your brow bones.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, $50, holtrenfrew.com

If your dark circles and fine lines are still visible, all is not lost, because you can cover them up with a trusty concealer. Along with covering imperfections, this concealer is enriched with caffeine and peptides that will hydrate the eye area and restore radiance. Dot it onto other parts of your face that need a little extra coverage, too.

Flawless Luminous Light-Infused Concealer, $14.95, marcelle.com

If your skin is still looking a little sallow and dull, give it some life with a flush of colour. Dry winter skin rarely cooperates with powder blush, so instead, look to a creamier formula. This two-in-one balm is designed to use on both your lips and cheeks, and the shea oil and beeswax inside make it super hydrating.

Olio E Osso Balm No. 9 Spring, $36, covetedmarket.com

Tara MacInnis is a Toronto-based writer and editor with a deep love for lipstick, jumpsuits and dogs. Follow her on Instagram @tara_macinnis.