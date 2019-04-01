The best looks from the 2019 Canadian Screen Awards as chosen by a stylist

The 2019 Canadian Screen Awards Broadcast Gala, held at Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts, closed out a busy week of celebrations and events that make up Canadian Screen Week, where the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television honours the best in film, television and digital media. At last night's show, the Academy also honoured the work of creative icons such as The Kids in the Hall, Deepa Mehta and Mary Walsh with special awards.

On the red carpet, slim-cut suits and black tuxes reigned, as did beautiful, floor-sweeping gowns in a veritable rainbow of hues. Many stars also embraced Canadian design for the occasion — there were dresses by Christopher Paunil, Lesley Hampton, Narces, Erdem, and Victoria's Arctic Fashion and more at this year's celebrations.

Here are 10 of the night's top red carpet looks.

Chantel Riley

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Canadian-Jamaican actress Chantel Riley, a star of CBC's Frankie Drake Mysteries, was a vision in her full-skirted, red Christopher Paunil gown with pockets (!) and an embellished halter neck. The grand outfit, accessorized with shoes from Toronto's Zvelle label, was styled by Tricia Hall.

Catherine O'Hara

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Catherine O'Hara won a CSA in the Best Lead Actress, Comedy category for her work on Schitt's Creek. O'Hara looked beautiful in a textured, fitted gown in an abstract, colourful floral pattern, matched with an elegant beauty look and bright lip by hairstylist Ana Sorys and makeup artist Lucky Bromhead.

Stephan James

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

At the gala to receive the inaugural Radius Award, presented by his older brother Shamier Anderson, James looked dapper as usual. Similarly to this year's Golden Globes and Oscars, he chose to go with a velvet tuxedo jacket, white shirt, and crystal lapel pin — styled with a dash of bare ankles.

Shamier Anderson

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Toronto-born actor Shamier Anderson looked particularly dashing in a single-breasted, 3-piece suit in a lightweight wool at last night's awards show. While the cut and material were traditional, the light blue colour and slim-cut fit kept the look contemporary.

Karine Vanasse

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The French Canadian talent, who won in the Best Lead Actress, Drama Program or Limited Series category for Cardinal: Blackfly Season, sparkled in a straight-off-the-runway Narces dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Nadia Pizzimenti styled the outfit, and Vanasse's striking blue eyeliner look was by makeup artist Simone Otis.

Selena Lee

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Neon is one of the hottest fashion trends this season, and Blood and Water actress Selena Lee shone in a colour that is normally challenging to pull off: fluorescent green. Oversized drop earrings and a statement bracelet completed the trendy look.

Dani Kind

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

CSA nominee Dani Kind of CBC's Workin' Moms was a red carpet standout in a white, strapless column dress that requires no accessories. Kind worked with Toronto stylist Shea Hurley for the look.

Sarah Gadon

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

On the red carpet, CSA nominee Sarah Gadon described her yellow, floral Erdem dress in an interview as "like the super bloom on my body." Designed by Montreal-born, London-based Erdem Moralioglu, the strapless gown also features a full, dramatic train.

Anna Lambe

(Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images)

The Grizzlies actress Anna Lambe, who was nominated for a Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, looked beautiful in a Victoria's Arctic Fashion dress by Inuk designer Victoria Kakuktinniq. Lambe also wore makeup by Indigenous brand Cheekbone Beauty Cosmetics.

Melanie Scrofano

(Credit: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa-born actress and CSA nominee Melanie Scrofano wore a sheer, embellished silver-grey gown that matched the pretty dresses worn by her Wynonna Earp​ co-​stars by the same label. The Andrea & Leo designs were via Madeline's Boutique in Toronto.

Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her at @trucnguyen.