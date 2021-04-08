Really good rain gear: 10 picks to help you stay stylish and dry on your outdoor adventures

(Source, left: everlane.com; right: hunterboots.com)

In the battle of denim jacket versus rainstorm, most of us know from experience what the outcome will be. Whereas in the past we might have been okay with the occasional damp jog, water-resistant clothing and accessories can make spending more time outdoors this spring and summer much more enjoyable — for exercise and as a safer way to socialize.

To help you stay dry and maybe even enjoy the rain, while you wait for the shine, we've selected some practical items at a variety of prices.

An emergency rain cape tucked into your bag will always come in handy. They're easy to find for a few dollars at big box or dollar stores. This colourful six-pack, however, allows you to potentially save the day for more than one person — and they're cute and colourful, too.

Emergency Rain Poncho with Drawstring Hood (6 pack), $16, Amazon

A bit more of an investment is the Everlane ReNew Poncho — stylishly boxy yet practical, and available in sweet spring colours. It's as water resistant as a plastic water bottle — because that's what it's made from!

The ReNew Poncho , $140, Everlane

Another option to stow-and-go is this packable water-repellent raincoat that folds up into itself and, in classic black, will match many outfits.

Packable Water Repellent Raincoat , $79.90, Zara

If you're looking for a more serious solution for planned rainy-runs and hikes, you'll need flexible and breathable fabric, and design features like zippered pockets and cinches in all the right spots. This water-resistant and windproof Cross Chill Jacket from Lululemon has four-way stretch fleece for easy movement, thumbholes, reflective details (important), zippered pockets and a hidden phone sleeve. There isn't an exact equivalent for men but the Fast and Free Windbreaker has similar design features.

Cross Chill Jacket , $198, and Fast and Free Windbreaker , $248, Lululemon

This everyday investment piece comes in three classic colours, black, beige and navy, and in unisex sizes from XXS to XL. It's got a few neat ventilation features and a removable hood with a stiff brim, to really keep the raindrops away.

Downtown Downpour Jacket , $268, Kit and Ace

If it's about keeping the droplets off your face and hair, though, this is the year to wear a bucket hat. They're on trend, thus available everywhere and at all price points, so we're showing you this $200 nylon one from Acne Studios for inspiration and bucket (hat) lists.

Ace Studios Brown Nylon Bucket Hat , $200, SSENSE

While Nike also makes a Dri-FIT bucket hat , specifically for running, a simple brimmed cap will help keep the rain — and the sun — out of your eyes while you're moving fast.

Nike AeroBill Tailwind Running Cap , $32, Nike

Classic tall waterproof Hunter rubber rain boots might instantly come to mind when you think of rain gear, but you might not need all that leg coverage for casual walks. Many trendsetters are opting for the Chelsea boot version for city walking, or the mid-calf short boot, if you'd like to keep your ankles dry.

Original Chelsea Boots , $160, and Original Short Rain Boots , $170, Hunter Boots

Crocs — for gardeners and style icons alike — come in every trendy spring colour imaginable and aren't just rain-friendly but buoyant as well, like their amphibious namesake. While the recent Crocs collab with Justin Bieber is already sold out, you can always add your own Jibbitz charms as you please.

Classic Clog , $59.99, Crocs

Finally, a basic umbrella's a great thing to have in your home arsenal. Vancouver company Blunt makes a strong and simple umbrella that comes in lots of classic colours, in four sizes, from compact — for carrying around in your bag — all the way up to the big sport-sized.