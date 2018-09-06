Iconic moments in fashion thanks to Black Canadian trailblazers

In honour of Black History Month, we're taking a cat walk down fashion memory lane, highlighting marquee contributions by Black Canadians. There will likely be some moments that you remember very well, but others may have gone under your radar.

These people have all broken boundaries, helping shape and advance an industry that doesn't always lift up people of colour. February or not, it's important to remember and acknowledge the significant contributions of these Black Canadians to fashion in Canada and worldwide.

1990 - Adrian Aitcheson launches Too Black Guys (TBG) clothing brand in Toronto

The pioneering streetwear brand is known for their unapologetic t-shirts depicting the Black experience. TBG has been worn by some of the biggest names in hip hop culture, including Ice Cube and Mos Def, and Mary J. Blige wore one of TBG's baseball jerseys in her "Real Love" video back in 1992. The brand was thrust back into the spotlight during the Drake/Pusha T beef.

Adrian Aitcheson (Photography by Christopher Lew)

(Photography by Ernie Paniccioli; Source: slate.com)

1996 - Suzanne Boyd becomes the first person of colour to head a major publication in Canada

Boyd held the role as editor-in-chief of Flare magazine from 1996 to 2004, after which she was wooed by Essence to start a new multicultural magazine called Suede. Boyd is now the editor-in-chief for Zoomer magazine.

(Credit: Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images)

1997 - Model Stacey McKenzie makes a cameo alongside other major models in cult classic The Fifth Element

The movie is a fashion moment in itself with the iconic blue flight attendant outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. Stacey made her debut in Gaultier's runway show, walking behind Madonna.

Stacey McKenzie (far right) in 'The Fifth Element' (Source: imdb.com)

(Credit: Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

2002 - Shawn Hewson and Ruth Promislow launch Bustle Clothing

The leading Canadian label has become well known for its menswear classics. Hewson describes the line's style as "sharp, but little cheeky." Bustle Clothing has now grown to include a custom uniform division, and takes on brand collaborations and partnerships with professional athletes. Hewson has also become a go-to TV style expert.

Shawn Hewson and Ruth Promislow

2006 - Designers Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong launch womenswear line Greta Constantine

The long list of celebrities who have worn their clothing since include Mindy Kaling, Heidi Klum, Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle. In 2016, the label was awarded The Womenswear Designer of the Year Award at the CAFAs.

(Source: cafaawards.ca)

Meghan Markle in Greta Constantine

2011 - Drake's owl-branded October's Very Own (OVO) clothing company launches

OVO apparel was created by the rapper and his tour manager Oliver El-Khatib, and is a luxury streetwear brand offering items such as jackets, hoodies and footwear. OVO regularly does collaborations with brands like Roots and Nike, and now has flagship stores in Vancouver, Toronto, New York, Los Angeles and London.

Drake and Oliver El-Khatib​

2013 - Black Fashion Week debuts in Montreal

This event featured international designers like Gilles Touré and Jedda Kahn, as well as Canadian designer Joseph Helmer. Three months later, Toronto held the first African Fashion Week. Now known as African Fashion Week Toronto (or AFWT), the event was established by the African Fashion Canada Organization as a celebration of African fashion, style and culture.

2016 - Elle Canada names Vanessa Craft as its new editor-in-chief

Craft is the first Black person to helm any one of Elle's global publications. The long-time journalist and Canadian fashion industry leader is still at the helm of Elle Canada and now a judge on fashion competition series Stitched.

Vanessa Craft (Photography by Carlyle Routh; Source: Elle Canada)

2017 - Byron and Dexter Peart sell their ownership stake of WANT Les Essentiels

Co-founders, and twin brothers, Byron and Dexter Peart left behind their remarkably successful luxury label after 15 years. They are now working on a still undisclosed new business that will be related to interiors and home goods.

Byron and Dexter Peart

March 2018 - Aurora James becomes the second Black woman to be nominated for the CFDA's Emerging Talent award

The creative director and founder of label Brother Vellies was actually the only woman of colour nominated for a CFDA award in 2018 (she lost out to Sander Lak for Sies Marjan), and spoke out about the ongoing diversity problem in fashion. Toronto-born James was previously a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner in 2015.

Aurora James before 2018 CFDA Awards

April 2018 - Toronto's Winnie Harlow graces three covers for the May issue of Harper's Bazaar Singapore

That's in addition to the model nabbing several big magazine covers in 2018, including Elle UK, Grazia, Marie Claire Brasil and Harper's Bazaar en Español. The America's Next Top Model alum has become one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, having walked in shows for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Prabal Gurung and Coach. At the end of 2018, Winnie became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. In February 2019, it was announced that the model would appear in the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Nneka Elliott (@nnekaelliott) is a lifestyle blogger, host and actor. She shares her adventures with fashion and beauty in her pursuit of a gutsy life. nnekaelliott.com