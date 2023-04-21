How to take care of your rain boots

(Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

Whether you've bought new rain boots for spring or have had a pair for a while, a little TLC can keep them looking great for years to come. Just as winter boots and outerwear can benefit from occasional re-waterproofing and conditioning , rubber and plastic rain boots need some care when it comes to keeping them clean and free from cracks.

For expert tips, we talked to footwear repair specialists Lorena Agolli, owner and head cobbler of Toronto's Sole Survivor , and Tess Gobeil, co-owner of Awl Together Leather in Vancouver. Here's how they suggest keeping your gumboots and wellies in top shape.

Quick cleaning

To remove surface dirt or watermarks, Gobeil suggests using furniture polish or all-purpose cleaner. "Something that you can spray on [and wipe clean] with a paper towel," she said, advising against any abrasive cleaning pads.

Gobeil notes that when it comes to specialty cleaning products for rain boots, the challenge is in knowing whether they'll work on your boots — it can depend on the finish. "Those products may not work for a glossy one [but] may work for a matte one," she said, adding that she doesn't generally recommend them.

If your boots are sporting cloudy, white areas (or what's known as bloom), the solution might be simpler. "Cloudiness happens when the rubber is actually starting to get quite old," said Agolli, who suggests you can "clean the cloudiness off with rubbing alcohol."

What about cracks and damage?

It's common for rubber boots to crack over time, said Gobeil. The rubber can become brittle, especially around the backstay (the vertical strip at the back of the boot) and along the edges of the soles.

A cobbler can help with tears: "We can patch it from the inside and then we would seal it on the outside," said Gobeil. You can also buy waterproofing fillers and sealants and try the repair at home.

Cracking all over the boots' seals and seams might mean it's time to get a new pair. "At that point, there's nothing we can really do," said Gobeil.

How do I reduce wear and tear?

As with any footwear, the bottoms of your rain boots will wear out eventually. "It's pretty common that people wear through the soles … because they wear them a lot," said Gobeil. A cobbler can add a new half or full sole or replace the heels to extend the life of the boots.

In terms of longevity, Gobeil cautions that boots that are painted with a pattern or colour may eventually peel or flake. Fit is another consideration; with more fitted styles, there may be more movement and bending of the rubber, which could lead to wear and tear, she said.

Avoid wearing rubber boots in freezing rain, said Agolli, since they're intended for milder weather and can react to harsher conditions. "The rubber can harden a little bit, and that's when cracks and breaks are more likely to occur."

Agolli recommends using a shoehorn to put on fitted or tall rain boots. "I think that [getting] in and out of them is very important," she said. "When people jam their feet in, they bend the rubber and, over time … that's when cracks happen." She also suggests using your hands to take off your boots, or even a bootjack (a small tool made specifically for removing boots), which are much gentler methods than stepping on the back of one heel to pry the other foot out.

Clean and dry your boots before putting them away for the season, advises Agolli. "[And] lay them flat to store them rather than upright" to prevent warping from the pull of gravity, she said. Also, don't leave them anywhere too hot. "Keep them away from radiators and things like that, because rubber will melt."