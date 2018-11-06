How the cardigan got its groove back

Jackie Kennedy and Grace Kelly may be credited with catapulting the cardigan to icon status, but Google tells us that it it's actually been around since the early 19th century. Here comes your history lesson for the day: named after James Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan who commanded the British forces during the Crimean War, the word was coined for the knitted wool waistcoats worn by English officers. Of course, it has evolved way beyond its government-issue and waist-whittling past to include endless iterations of the buttoned sweater. Everything from wild prints and novelty knits to exaggerated silhouettes and unusual button placements were toyed with this season. An enduring closet classic, read on for the best of the buttoned bunch.

The sweater coat

Working double duty, this sweater seamlessly doubles as both a cardigan and a coat. Slip it on over sweats when you're curled up at home with a big bowl of popcorn or layer it over a filmy dress to nix the chill in the air. It's also the kind of piece you'll love having draped over your desk chair for in case of chilly AC blasts.

Textured 100% Cashmere Coat, $349, massimodutti.com

Michael Michael Kors Cable-Knit Oversized Cardigan, $495, michaelkors.ca

Limited Edition Cashmere Coat, $399, zara.com

Club Monaco Bethshiba Cardigan, $649, shopbop.com

The nubby knit

Step outside the cable knit box with a stitch that feels brand new. Loopy yarns, large popcorn bubbles and open pointelle patterns are miles away from a staid sweater set. For extra bonus points, pick one in an unexpected-for-fall colour like lavender.

Loop-Fringe Cardigan Sweater, $189.95, gapcanada.ca

River Island Cardigan with Bobble Sleeves in Blue, $96.78, asos.com

Point Sur Pointelle Knit Cardigan Sweater, $125.50 (on sale for $90.99), jcrew.com

M.i.h Jeans Jesper Cardigan Coat, $648.75, shopbop.com

The letterman

Didn't make the team in high school? Don't fret. There are no try outs and zero athletic prowess required to wear this season's varsity sweater. Look for ribbed details, thick stripes and appliqued badges for the most authentic feel.

Hilfiger Collection Crest Cable Knit Cardigan, $390, tommy.com

UO Uni-Varsity Cardigan, $82, urbanoutfitters.com

Alpha Cardigan Sweater, $118, roots.com

Long Varsity Cardigan, $447.17, openingceremony.com

The animal-inspired

There's something about a knit animal print that lends a delightfully abstract quality. It's a softer take on the season's many (many!) spots, splotches and stripes. Wear a boxy, oversize style on the weekend and a slim, trim cardigan at work.

Smythe Leopard Print Intarsia Granny Cardi, $495, saksfifthavenue.com

Zebra Print Mix Design Cardigan, about $67.08 CAD, topshop.com

UO Dayton Brushed Animal Print Cardigan, $154, urbanoutfitters.com

Leopard Pop Cardigan, $150, simons.ca

Caitlan Moneta (@caitlanmoneta) is a Toronto-based fashion editor, writer and stylist. She's a firm believer that there's nothing a little retail therapy can't fix.