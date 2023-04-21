2 simple ways to hem your own pants at home

If you've ever owned a pair of pants that are practically perfect aside from the length, this simple sewing lesson from Sara SJ Kim, the creator of Sewing Therapy , will help get the fit just right.

In this episode of her CBC Life series Sewing School, Sara demonstrates two different ways to hem your own pants at home: the doublefold and sew method, and using a twin needle. First you'll learn how to properly taper the legs, then she'll walk you through the steps of each technique, offering tips on how to reduce bulk and create clean lines.

Watch the video for Sara's full tutorial, then scroll down for the list of materials needed for this project.

Here's what you'll need:

A sewing machine

String, in colours of your choice

Fabric shears

A ruler

A seam ripper

A water-soluble pen (optional)

Pins or clips

A twin needle, in size of your choice

Produced in collaboration with CBC Creator Network.