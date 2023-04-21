2 simple ways to hem your own pants at home
Grab your sewing machine and follow this tutorial from Sewing Therapy’s Sara SJ Kim.
Grab your sewing machine and follow this tutorial from Sewing Therapy’s Sara SJ Kim
If you've ever owned a pair of pants that are practically perfect aside from the length, this simple sewing lesson from Sara SJ Kim, the creator of Sewing Therapy, will help get the fit just right.
In this episode of her CBC Life series Sewing School, Sara demonstrates two different ways to hem your own pants at home: the doublefold and sew method, and using a twin needle. First you'll learn how to properly taper the legs, then she'll walk you through the steps of each technique, offering tips on how to reduce bulk and create clean lines.
Watch the video for Sara's full tutorial, then scroll down for the list of materials needed for this project.
Here's what you'll need:
- A sewing machine
- String, in colours of your choice
- Fabric shears
- A ruler
- A seam ripper
- A water-soluble pen (optional)
- Pins or clips
- A twin needle, in size of your choice
Produced in collaboration with CBC Creator Network.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?