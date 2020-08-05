Fashionable eyeglasses you can find online

Eyeglasses might be one of the few accessories you're still wearing with regularity this summer, besides a non-medical mask . These days, we're all spending ever more time on mobile devices — many of our meetings are virtual by default, and so much of our leisure time now (even workouts and concerts!) have a screen-based component. With all of that, you may or may not be experiencing what optometrists call digital eye strain . Regardless, with optometrist offices and eyewear retailers closed for months earlier this year because of COVID-19, you might be feeling more than ready for a new pair of glasses.

If the Fall/Winter 2020 runways were any indication, interesting eyeglasses add a dash of personality to any look. At shows for brands like Balenciaga, Gucci and Junya Watanabe, models paired statement-making opticals with everything from gowns to suits to oversized outerwear.

Whatever your reason for updating an expired pair, the fun part will be figuring out which of these fashionable optical glasses or readers you want to try out.

Rectangular

The runway version of this trend can run very angular and slightly futuristic. But there's something smart and unexpectedly neat about rectangular eyewear after so many seasons of aviators and oversized, retro-inspired shapes.

1364-04 Classic Optical Glasses , $515, Cutler And Gross

Brooks Brothers BB2040-57 , $133, Clearly

Weathers Eyeglasses , from $150, Warby Parker

Half-rim

Half-rimmed or semi-rimless glasses offer the novelty of mixed materials, and add emphasis to your brows. And they'll pair well with pretty much any face mask, if that sort of thing is important to you.

Bronte , $175, Bailey Nelson

Cary Grant 2 , about $554.53 CAD, Oliver Peoples

Chloe CE2711232 , $233, Glasses Gallery at Hudson's Bay

Translucent

Clear glasses in a wide range of shapes have been popular for a while now, but they can be a bit difficult to pull off depending on your colouring and aesthetic. As a prettier, more versatile option, why not consider translucent eyewear that is tinted with just a touch of colour?

Scojo New York Bloom Reading Glasses , about $106.13 CAD, Anthropologie

Andy , from $149, BonLook

#A Aery Blue Reading Glasses , $55, Izipizi

Metal rims

Metal-rimmed and even rimless styles are everywhere right now, offering a refreshing change from the thick-frame, black acetate glasses many of us already own and love. Bonus: these glasses are usually super lightweight, too.

The Book Club The Fart of The Eel Reading Glasses , $65 (on sale for $26), Nordstrom

'70s Rounds Blue Light Readers , $29, Urban Outfitters

Jaz , $165, Ollie Quinn