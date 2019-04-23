Canadian style moments from both weekends of Coachella

Coachella has wrapped for another year. While there were many standout musical performances, the reason we kept refreshing that Coachella hashtag was to see the fashion, of course.

The star power was major at this year's festival and we definitely saw strong showings from big-name Canadians like Justin Bieber, Winnie Harlow and more. Start taking your summer style notes because we've pulled together the best Canadian celeb looks and where to find them.

Nina Dobrev: @nina

Actress Nina Dobrev was living it up at Coachella. It probably wasn't on purpose, but she showed her Canadian pride in a red and white look from day one last weekend. She wore some super cute shortalls in origami white from BlankNYC and a red crop top, as well as a pair of white wedge Converse sneakers and a Louis Vuitton palm springs mini back bag.

Latoya Forever: @latoyaforever

The Canadian YouTuber, who now calls Atlanta home, showed off her baby bump in some curve-hugging looks on the first weekend of Coachella. She came through with the retro vibes, rocking bum-length cornrows and a chevron knitted crop top with matching knitted flare trouser from Pretty Little Thing. She gets more CanCon points for using Canadian stylist Herapatra.

Jocelyn Chew: @jocelyn

Who wears Levi's short shorts? Canadian model Jocelyn Chew did with ease at the Revolve festival party during the first weekend of Coachella. She paired it with a pastel yellow bikini top from White Fox and a light boho-inspired vest from Rocco Sand. The final touch was effortlessly tousled hair and soft dewy makeup.

Winnie Harlow: @winnieharlow

Winnie brought the fluorescent fashion in one of the it colours of the season, neon green, with bright pink ombre locks. It was actually the Umbria bikini from Misurare with a sheer matching wrap skirt. She added some comfy Filas and killed it doing her own soft glam makeup. The look was one of three from her Coachella adventures this year.

Vanessa Morgan: @vanessamorgan

T.T. is that you? Yep, the Ottawa native of Riverdale fame added some glitz to the Revolve festival party. She wore a pair of bedazzled mesh harem-like pants over a simple black high neck bodysuit, both from Revolve. She served some Canadian edge with her sport luxe sandals from Aldo.

Daniel Daley: @dvsn

DVSN frontman Daniel Daley was a whole mood at Coachella. One half of Canadian R&B duo DVSN, the vocalist took to the stage in all black. The standout pieces were his Gore-Tex black pants from Virgil Abloh's Off White line, topped off with a neon green Nylon cap from OVO.

Mena Massoud: @menamassoud

The live-action Aladdin star ventured to the whole new world of Coachella. The first-timer stopped by H&M's festival party embracing the animal print craze in a snakeskin short-sleeved button-up from H&M Men.

Shay Mitchell: @shaymitchell

Shay gave us Western inspo goals in a black crochet knit fringe overlay dress from Revolve. She also brought along a fanny pack from her luggage line BEIS' new festival collection. Plus cowboy booties from Golden Goose. We especially loved her loose crimped hair with a few braided pieces.

Justin Bieber: @justinbieber

Justin gave fans a thrill when he joined Ariana Grande in a surprise performance to close out Coachella. The Biebs hasn't had a large scale performance in two years. He took to the stage wearing a graphic-print patchwork jacket-and-trouser combo by British menswear designer Craig Green. He topped it off with a cap and necklace from his new streetwear line Drew House.

Danielle Knudson: @danielleknudson1

Canadian model Danielle Knudson didn't come to play at Coachella this year. She posted four different looks from the first weekend of Coachella. The most eye-catching was definitely this knit scrunch corset bikini top and matching bottoms from Montce swimwear, completed with a high pony, black sunnies and minimal makeup.

