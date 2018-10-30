A veteran stylist shares her must-haves for making clothes look better longer

Canadians spend about $41.9 billion buying clothing and accessories — the average household spends over $3,000 per year — and hundreds of millions of dollars on dry cleaning annually. And, considering the substantial financial investment that many of us make into our wardrobes, wouldn't it make sense to devote some time to caring for and storing our clothes in a way that will keep them looking their best? Especially these days, when so many of us are shopping less often and living with tightly-edited closets (thanks, Marie Kondo!).

As a fashion stylist, one of my basic tasks during photo shoots is to make sure that the clothes being worn look as flawless as possible, whether we're photographing a designer gown or cotton pyjamas; generally, that means wrinkle-free, without visible creases or fold lines, and clear of detritus such as lint and loose threads.

Over the years, I've incorporated some favourite professional tools and finds into my household routine, too, helping my clothes look better and last longer along the way. Here are my top wardrobe maintenance must-haves, and essential tips for dealing with everything from pilling sweaters to errant cat hair.

Invest in a powerful steamer

Most of us hate ironing, myself included. Still, I'm always shocked at how many young professionals I meet simply don't steam or iron their clothes, although they might dry clean dressier garments — in fact, a few have told me that they might rely on steamy showers (!) to release wrinkles before getting dressed in the morning. Yet, some chemicals used in dry cleaning can degrade fabrics over time and shorten the lifespan of some garments, and many fussier fabrics like silk and crepe will wrinkle heavily in laundry and storage, requiring direct intervention before wear.

I was introduced to the power and convenience of a professional garment steamer as a fashion design student almost two decades ago, and have been a devotee ever since. These days, I use my full size steamer almost daily on everything from t-shirts to blazers, removing wrinkles in minutes and keeping my delicate garments fresher between dry cleans (the heat of the steam can actually kill bacteria and remove odours). Of course, there are smaller, hand-held options that work well if you are only steaming two or three items at a time, or are traveling for business and need something more portable.

Protect with (breathable) garment bags

I hang more intricate or very seasonal clothing in my closet inside cloth or other breathable garment bags, avoiding potential fabric or embellishment snags when I'm moving things in and out, and preventing dust build up on pieces that I might be wearing only once or twice a year. Especially with walk-in closets, I find that visible dust will accumulate on garments that are hung up but left uncovered for a few months — most of us vacuum floors and wipe down counters and other surfaces, but don't have a good way to dust on-display clothes and accessories. Just remember that plastic garment bags, including those given out by your dry cleaners, are not recommended for some garments, including those made with leather, because they're not breathable and might allow excess moisture to build up in storage.

Buy multiple types of hangers, and don't hang everything

One year, I splurged and fully switched over to space-saving velvet hangers…before realizing that they were too flimsy for heavier sweaters and jackets and sometimes left unwanted 'hanger bumps' on shoulders. These days, I've embraced a mismatched-but-functional set of hangers, a combination which doesn't look particularly chic but does prevent unsightly fabric stretching or sagging: slim velvet for woven and casual tops, plastic with adjustable clips for skirts and dress pants, sturdy wood for dresses and blazers, and clunky coat hangers with rounded ends for fancy outerwear.

Whatever you do, avoid those flimsy wire hangers that dry cleaners use, which can actually damage your clothes over time. And keep in mind that very weighty garments — for example, that heavily beaded bridesmaid dress you wore once — and fragile, stretchy knits should not be hung at all, but instead folded and stored flat in a dresser or on a shelf.

Use leather wipes and suede sprays

Unlike many other materials in your closet, leather and suede are particularly delicate and requires special care and attention. A few times a year, I'll use a leather cleaning wipe on my favourite leather jackets to remove dirt and stains and condition the surface, and — following a unfortunate water stain incident — every suede garment or accessory that I buy immediately receives a liberal spraying of a water and stain protector.

Try a fabric shaver

After spending almost thirty minutes trying to remove tiny fabric pills from a knit sweater one day, I caved and bought a battery-operated fabric shaver online. Similar to a sweater comb or stone, which take longer to use but are better for delicate knits, fabric shavers help de-fuzz garments and can make worn out pieces look new again. They can even be used on t-shirts and flannel jackets that have some surface pilling from wear and abrasion — just be sure to apply pressure evenly and move the shaver around briskly, or you might overdo it in one spot and leave a sheen where the fibres have been overcut.

Always keep a lint roller handy

One of the cheapest and easiest things you can do for your clothes is to de-lint them occasionally, especially if you wear a lot of dark clothing. Whether or not you have a furry pet, or a particularly fuzzy rug in your home, it can't hurt to keep a lint remover nearby when you're getting dressed. Certain fabrics will simply attract lint without fail, and on every wear.

Stuff your leather bags, and pamper them

If you have a nice leather handbag, the best way to store it is on a shelf, with the bag stuffed with tissue paper and placed inside a dust bag. Hanging it up by the strap or handle will cause unnecessary damage and stretching, and I've personally lost a few structured purses and totes to sagginess caused by poor storage habits. (These same theory applies to tall boots and soft-leather or suede shoes, by the way, which should also be stuffed with tissue during seasonal or long-term storage.)

And, when a beloved leather accessory starts to show signs of wear from overuse, it's time to bring out the dirt and stain removal products, and apply leather cream to rejuvenate the surfaces. Or, you can bring it to a trusted repair service for some R&R — think of it as dry cleaning, but for your pricey accessories.

Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her at @trucnguyen.