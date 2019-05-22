A four-step plan to prep your feet for sandal weather

Your feet have been holed up and tucked away for months now. Crammed into boots, tights and thick socks. But as sunnier skies and warmer temps become the norm, your feet are ready to make a come back! Or are they?

Many of us are dealing with cracked heels, calloused feet and weakened nails.

So before you slip into those new open toe mules or strappy heels, a little foot fix-up is necessary.

These at-home exfoliating, soothing and smoothing products will have you stepping out confidently in no time.

Soak

This is an oldie but a goodie, really helping to soften hardened feet. You only need to add half the bar to a tub of warm water, where it will immediately start to fizzle as particles of Irish moss, sea salt and other ingredients trickle out into the water — the calming aromas of lavender and jasmine will come wafting up. Soak your feet for about 30 minutes and you'll notice smoother, more supple feet.

LUSH Foot Soak and Fancy Free, $7.95, Lush

This foot soak contains a blend of seven essential oils, plus sea salt, Epsom salt and MSM — ingredients which are commonly used to naturally ease joint and muscle pain. This foot soak's claim to fame is its ability to heal dry cracked feet in addition to athletes foot and toenail fungus. Add 1 ½ tablespoons to warm water and get ready to say goodbye to your sore, dry… and smelly feet.

Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak, $37.99, Amazon

Exfoliate

Even the toughest calluses are no match for this popular chemical foot peel. It contains glycolic, lactic, salicylic and other fruit acids, that seem to magically remove layers of dead skin. The product comes in the form of little booties lined with the peeling formula. Slip them on, send some emails, then remove the booties after about 90 minutes. It's super-important to note the instructions on the package: you'll definitely need to soak your feet before and after wearing the booties, and expect that after about 3 days, to be (carefully) peeling off the layers of dead skin that have been raised!

Baby Foot Exfoliation Foot Peel, $21.99, well.ca

If you prefer more of a physical exfoliator, give this foot scrub a try. The jelly-like product helps you slough away rough skin, packed with peppermint oil (so cooling) and tiny, volcanic rock granules. Fans of this product say to use it after a soak, once that rough skin is primed, and in conjunction with a pumice stone, foot file, or sonic exfoliator for a more intense scrub.

THE BODY SHOP Peppermint Reviving Pumice Foot Scrub, $15, The Body Shop

Moisturize

This cream works hard as you sleep! Apply a liberal amount before bed onto clean feet, then cover with cotton socks. Ingredients like macadamia oil, allantoin and orange fruit acid smoothers will soak in overnight resulting in smoother more healthy looking feet by morning. Great not just for coarse feet they say, but also to restore weak cuticles.

Soap & Glory Heel Genius, $13,42, Ulta

This foot cream locks in moisture post soak and scrub. It employs sustainable, fair-trade shea butter plus arnica and lavender essential oils. Those ingredients help to soothe and hydrate overworked feet and with regular use, to visibly smoothes cracked nails. It is on the pricier side, but the cream is quite concentrated so one small squeeze goes a long way.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream , $34, L'Occitane

Polish

Spread the love to your toenails with Marc Jacob Beauty's new nail lacquer set. This is a limited edition duo featuring two of the biggest shades of the season. It promises to give your toes a high shine soft metallic look with a satin finish.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi Shine Nail Lacquer Runway Collection, $35, Sephora

Bring life back to your feet with a nail polish that nourishes and has staying power, thanks to its chip-resistant formula. We love this colour, a pale coral that screams summer. LONDONTOWN nail polishes have a gel-like shine but are all vegan and free of nine of the common toxins found in nail polish.

LONDONTOWN Lakur in Peach Please, $18, Shoppers

Nneka Elliott (@nnekaelliott) is a lifestyle blogger, host and actor. She shares her adventures with fashion and beauty in her pursuit of a gutsy life. nnekaelliott.com