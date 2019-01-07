A Canadian stylist picks her 10 favourite looks from the Globes

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards, which took place last night in Los Angeles, offered plenty of style inspiration and fashion eye candy. From Lady Gaga's blue Valentino Couture gown to Stephan James's Ralph Lauren tuxedo, the best looks ran the gamut from wonderfully over-the-top to modern-minimalist.

Unlike last year's more somber red carpet — when many attendees wore black to support the Time's Up and #MeToo movements — the styles this year were more colourful and vibrant (a number of celebs sported Time's Up x2 ribbons and bracelets with their formal ensembles), matching the hopeful, optimistic mood of the night's best speeches. Men rocked floral capes and embroidered bibs, and actresses such as Lupita Nyong'o and Keri Russell shined in shimmery, embellished gowns.

Elegant, beautiful, statement-making: here are 10 of the night's top looks.

Sandra Oh

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ottawa-born actress Sandra Oh, who co-hosted the show and also won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama, wore a draped Versace dress on the red carpet, a red-hot Versace number to kick off the broadcast, and a Stella McCartney gown with sequined sleeves for the second half of the show. The ruched, asymmetrical white Versace dress — worn in concert with classic diamond jewelry, a bold red lip, and side-swept curls — stands out for its sleek, timeless appeal.

Lady Gaga

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The singer and A Star Is Born actress certainly wore the evening's most singularly memorable look: a strapless, periwinkle-coloured Valentino couture dress with a huge train and voluminous sleeves. The pièce de résistance? Her dyed-to-match hair by long-time stylist Frederic Aspiras.

Gemma Chan

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Crazy Rich Asians star's halter-neck, low-back Valentino haute couture gown features a unexpected, cutaway front that reveals shorts under the full-skirted look. Peeking out from underneath: a pair of matching, velvet Christian Louboutin heels. This is how we would want to do black tie from now on.

Stephan James

(Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Golden Globe nominee — and Scarborough, Ontario native — Stephan James looked incredibly dapper in a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo. We appreciate how James' stylist Apuje Kalu personalized the classic tux with a sparkly Swarovski lapel pin, Chopard watch and cufflinks, and metallic cap-toe Christian Louboutin shoes.

Camilla Belle

(Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Camilla Belle's form-fitting, custom-made dress by designer Jason Wu (who was raised in Vancouver!) is beautiful, its rich blue tones well-amplified by the stunning teal eye colour applied by talented Canadian makeup artist Hung Vanngo. According to Vanngo, the same effect can be created at home using Chanel's Splendeur et Audace eyeshadow palette.

Chadwick Boseman

(Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

The Black Panther star skipped the red carpet, but he shined on stage at the Globes in a custom Versace tux. Not every man can pull off a light silver tuxedo and glittery loafers, but Boseman looks completely at ease in the fashion-forward combo.

Julianne Moore

(Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A good exit-dress never goes out of style, and Julianne Moore's all-white look from Givenchy — styled by Canadian celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar, who also works with Charlize Theron — features an elegant, oversized bow detail in the back and plenty of interesting angles. Plus, Moore pairs her jeweled Chopard cuff with a Time's Up x2 bracelet so artfully.

Anne Hathaway

(Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Animal prints are an evergreen trend, and Hathaway's custom Elie Saab leopard-print look features a fun mix of textures. And, we love her glowing, classic beauty look, created by Alberta-born make-up artist Beau Nelson, and sleek center-part.

Julia Roberts

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Somehow, this gown-meets-pants combination by British designer Stella McCartney works beautifully on the Homecoming star. Styled by her long-time go-to Elizabeth Stewart, who also dressed Jessica Chastain in custom Burberry at the Globes, Roberts looked confident and effortlessly chic.

Lupita Nyong'o

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

There's a reason that Lupita Nyong'o, with the help of stylist Micaela Erlanger, regularly tops the best-dressed lists. For the Golden Globes, the Black Panther actress does high-low dressing brilliantly, accessorizing an embellished, strapless Calvin Klein dress with Bulgari jewels and strappy Aldo sandals. We're just sad the $45 USD "Leventer" sandals from the Montreal-based footwear brand are not available in Canada.

Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her at @trucnguyen.