A Canadian stylist picks her 10 favourite looks from the 2019 Oscars

This awards season, the Oscars red carpet — still considered by many to be the most formal and prestigious one of the year — did not disappoint. Setting a high sartorial bar, the evening's best-dressed talents embraced bright colours, scene-stealing silhouettes and custom creations from some of the world's top fashion labels and couture houses.

And, while some stars certainly opted for beautiful-but-basic silk dresses and classic black tuxes, there were also many moments of originality and flair on the red carpet. Bright pink and a marigold yellow were the colour of choice for a startling number of gowns (perhaps marking the beginning of a bonafide evening wear trend), and many actors including Billy Porter, Jason Momoa and Stephan James made an bold menswear statement at the awards show by embracing unconventional takes on the tuxedo.

Powerful, creative and elegant — here are 10 of the night's best looks.

Stephan James

(Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

Scarborough's own Stephan James, a presenter at this year's awards, looked extra dashing in a custom three-piece tuxedo by Etro, accessorized with white Giuseppe Zanotti boots and a lapel pin by Swarovski. The choice of a red velvet fabric makes this slim-cut tux instantly memorable.

Charlize Theron

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sporting a brand new bob by hairstylist Adir Abergel, the newly brunette Charlize Theron wore a fitted, powder-blue Dior Haute Couture gown with puff shoulders and a seriously sexy cutout back. To finish off the look, Canadian stylist Leslie Fremar also added a significant quantity of diamond jewelry from Bulgari.

Amandla Stenberg

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Amandla Stenberg shimmered in an Art Deco-inspired, beaded gown by Miu Miu, paired with delicate diamond jewelry from Forevermark. Styled by Canadian Karla Welch, the retro-glam look stands out for its elegant use of beading and fringe.

Angela Bassett

​ (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Black Panther's Angela Bassett looked radiant in an asymmetric, hot pink Reem Acra gown with a sculptural shoulder-detail and a side slit that ends at just the right height. Also pretty in pink: her adorable Judith Leiber clutch and sparkly Sutra jewelry.

Gemma Chan

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the evening's most memorable looks was Gemma Chan's voluminous Valentino Couture gown, which was hot pink, and even featured pockets (!) and an attention-grabbing ruffled collar. Worn with Jimmy Choo shoes and Bulgari jewels, the look is at once formal and effortless.

Glenn Close

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The seven-time Academy Award nominee shined brightly in a boxy, caped Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera gown; Close looked both comfortable and confident on the red carpet. The regal, golden look was finished off with understated Cartier jewelry and Guiseppe Zanotti shoes.

KiKi Layne

​ (Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The American actress of If Beale Street Could Talk made her Oscars debut in a beautiful pink Versace gown and delicate Swarovski jewelry. The fit was impeccable, and her sleek braided updo and pale pink makeup look complemented the gown's clean, sculptural silhouette.

Billy Porter

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

One of the first arrivals on the red carpet, Billy Porter was the definition of a showstopper in a custom, velvet tuxedo-and-strapless-gown combo by American designer Christian Siriano. Like the pink-lined cape he rocked at the Golden Globes, the bold look was intended to challenge gender norms while also making a fabulous fashion statement.

Michelle Yeoh

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Star Trek: Discovery and Crazy Rich Asians star was luminous in an airy, full Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 gown. Off-the-shoulder and belted, the dress featured beautiful metallic embellishment and was styled with a statement Chopard cuff and drop earrings.

Constance Wu

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With her hair in a fashionable high ponytail, Constance Wu wore a pleated, off-the-shoulder custom Atelier Versace dress with a Swarovski-embellished neckline. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the unexpected colour choice of marigold yellow worked on Wu — the effect was both elegant and joyful.

