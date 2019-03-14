5 New sneaker styles to slip into for spring

You're probably already thinking about a new pair of sneakers for spring. Sneakers continue to dominate the footwear market for two main reasons: the first is that they're cool! They're easy to wear with anything casual and they add a modern feel to more stylized looks. The second is that they're comfy — they're the shoes you can look and feel good wearing. So where to get started for spring? If you ask us, the best styles are to be found in the emerging trends like PVC and neon sneakers, and some updated classics from the still-going-strong '90s-inspired dad sneakers. Keep scrolling to discover the best this season has to offer.

'90s-inspired

If last spring was all about the '80s, this spring is all about the '90s. The throwback styles loved by fashion bloggers are cool and go with everything retro you might be picking up, like biker shorts and windbreakers. Plus, they'll give you all the nostalgic feels.

Originally launched in '93, the Aztrek is back and better than ever with added cushioning and fun colour combos that makes these the ultimate accessory for all your sweatsuit pairings.

Reebok Aztrek Classics, $130, reebok.ca

Taking its style cues from '90s running silhouettes, this pair mixes a trendy bulky outsole with a retro upper to create a new classic.

Puma Women's Nova 90'S Bloc Shoes, $119, sportchek.ca

The '90s style platform on this Vans' fan fave is not going out of style any time soon, so don't wait to buy in.

Vans Authentic Platform 2.0, $75, vans.ca

Bigger is (still) better

If you haven't invested in dad sneakers yet, there's still time. Because as we see it, this trend (and its soles) are only getting bigger from here. With this style, it's all about playing with proportions, so think about wearing them with more of a tailored straight leg jean, fitted tees and oversized blazers.

There's no denying this single pair of dad sneakers is an investment. But with unexpected colour combos, giant rubber soles and detachable crystals, we'll back you up if you want to say it's a worthy one.

Gucci Flashtrek Crystal-Embellished Low-Top Trainers, $1,455, matchesfashion.com

Never thought you would wear Sketchers again? Us too. But here we are lusting after these super versatile dad-styles.

Skechers x One Piece D'Lites 2.0, $80, urbanoutfitters.com

Since these shoes will work with almost every outfit you already own, buying a pair of Fila's Disrupters one of the easiest decisions you can make this season.

Fila Disrupter 2 Premium Sneakers, $87, fila.com

PVC

Ready to show some skin this spring? See-through sneakers are the way to do it. No longer a look just for heels, PVC sneaks have an undeniable cool factor. While it's not the easiest style to source, when you pair them with a matching denim set, styling them is straightforward.

Say hello to Instagram's next obsession: these all-white and clear shoes.

Jeffrey Campbell Email Vinyl Platform Sneakers, $166, shopbop.com

Leave it to Off-White's Virgil Abloh to design the coolest pair of pink PVC shoes the sneaker world may ever see.

OFF-WHITE x Zoom Fly SP 'Tulip Pink', $362, goat.com

When it comes to PVC runners, the only thing that could take a pair to the next-level are these metallic accents.

ASOS DESIGN Drench Clear Lace Up Trainers, $74, asos.com

Neon

Who doesn't like a bright idea? Neon trended on the S/S 19 runways at shows like Prabal Gurung, Moschino and Off-White, and the trend works just as well in footwear. Don't be afraid to wear the colours from head-to-toe either, because fortune favours the bold, right??

PSA: We found a psychedelic neon pair that checks off all of this season's top trend boxes.

Nike Air Max 720, $235, nike.ca

If you're only ready to dip a toe into the pool of neons, Balenciaga's sneakers with bold accents offer up the ultimate style test.

Balenciaga Triple S Sneakers, $1,300, holtrenfrew.com

A collaboration with artist Amber Vittoria, these K-Swiss shoes celebrate women (the collab was created around International Women's Day) in two electric shades that can't be missed.

K-Swiss The Classic 88 This Space Is For You Shoes, $140, kswiss.com

High-performance style

Any time comfort and fashion come together, we're here for it. It looks like ultra-sporty shoes are the accessory for fashion-conscious people now; wear them with cut-off denim and skirts, tees and leather jackets.

Yes, you can wear these on a jog, but the shoe's brighter colours will work to give any monochromatic outfit an instant leg up.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 21, $200, asics.com

If this style proves anything, it's that style, comfort and performance can all go into a single pair of sneakers.

Reebok DMX Daytona Experiment 2 By Pyer Moss, $230, reebok.ca

Until now, we've never seen more than 10 colours, on a single pair of shoes, that shouldn't really work together, but somehow do. So well.

McQ Alexander McQueen, $525, ssense.com