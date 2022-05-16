10 must-see looks from the Junos 2022 red carpet

(Credit: CARAS/iPhoto)

This year's Juno Awards , hosted in Toronto by superstar Simu Liu, was the first to be broadcast from an outdoor venue, and the first in-person show since 2019 — which is to say, it was all kinds of exciting.

So unsurprisingly, in addition to rousing performances, the star-studded event featured plenty of great style. Nominees and performers walked the red carpet in Canadian tuxedos, bold monochromatic sets, and eye-catching gowns from local designers.

Here are 10 must-see looks from this year's Junos red carpet.

Mustafa

On Sunday night, the songwriter wore a bulletproof vest emblazoned with the word "poet," which was originally created by designer Anh Duong for a spring 2022 Dazed magazine photo shoot styled by fashion director Imruh Asha. It was a look replete with meaning. The artist's jovial seven-person entourage was attention-grabbing too.

Simu Liu

The evening's dapper host, who works with L.A.-based celebrity stylist Jeanne Yang, wore a dashing single-breasted fuchsia suit by Viggo London. Styled with white sneakers and an unbuttoned white dress shirt, it was similar in style and fit to the red Versace tuxedo Liu wore to the Oscars and the all-pink Alexander McQueen look he sported for a British Vogue shoot released earlier this year.

Deborah Cox

Cox, who was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Junos, wore a glamorous dress by Yas Couture by Elie Madi on the red carpet. The floor-length deep-V design featured dramatic ostrich feathers on the shoulders and sleeves and plenty of all-over shimmering embellishments. Cox wore a similar style from the same designer for her Junos performance.

Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter, who received this year's International Achievement Award, sported a blue denim boot-cut suit and open-neck white shirt, accessorized with a pendant and rings. A red-carpet-worthy "Canadian tuxedo," the denim-on-denim look was the work of Mendes's go-to stylist, Tiffany Briseno.

Allie

After rocking a white suit and a golden necklace at the Juno Opening Night Awards, the soul and R&B musician shone Sunday night in a bright multicoloured top and sarong from Asian American designer Chet Lo 's Spring 2022 collection

Charlotte Cardin

The Artist of the Year and Album of the Year winner wore an oversized Wild West-inspired Acne Studios T-shirt and patterned red trousers by London designer Kiko Kostadinov. Styled by Cardin's creative director and stylist Maddy Denley, the effect was simple but chic, especially when paired with glam drop earrings by Ottolinger and red shoes by Ancuta Sarca.

Haviah Mighty

Mighty, who won the Juno for Rap Album/EP of the Year on Sunday, wore black cowboy boots, a chain-print blouse, gold chain and Medusa medallion Versace sunglasses on the red carpet. The rapper also wore crystal embellishments on her face and in her hair, which added an unexpected, welcome hit of sparkle.

Avril Lavigne

The singer walked the red carpet with fiancé Mod Sun wearing a floor-length strapless leather dress with a zipper slit by L.A.-based label Ashton Michael. (The designer custom made all her tour outfits for her album Love Sux.)

Zenesoul

The singer-songwriter wore a dramatic entrance-making gown in a pretty shade of yellow by Canadian label Demascare . Featuring a removable cape and high leg slits, the floor-length look was styled — by Keshia Charles — with gold lace-up sandals.

The Beaches

Bright complementary colour combinations have become a sartorial calling card for the Toronto-based band The Beaches. For the Junos, stylist Shirin Nadjafi dressed the four group members in colourful, quirky looks paired with white and metallic footwear from Canadian label L'intervalle.

Truc Nguyen is a Toronto-based writer, editor and stylist. Follow her at @trucnguyen.