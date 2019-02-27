Recipe: Sardine Catnip Crunchies

These treats include all of your cat’s favourite things and are the perfect addition to the diet of even the most pickiest of eaters. Make them at home for your cat with just 5 ingredients, and you’ll instantly become the go-to snuggle companion all night long.

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp dried catnip

1 can sardines, packed in water and no salt, drained 1 egg

1 tbsp olive oil

Preparation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk the whole wheat flour with the catnip and set aside. Finely dice the sardines and put into a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, beat egg with the oil. Add the egg mixture to the sardines and mix well with a whisk.

Combine the wet and dry mixtures and mix with a wooden spoon until the dough comes together in a ball. Working with ½ tsp at a time, roll into balls and place on the baking sheet. Flatten the tops with a small dessert fork.

Bake cookies for 15 minutes or until dry on top and just starting to brown.

Cool completely before feeding to your kitty.