This super quick morning hair and makeup routine is your new holiday go-to
All the shortcuts to a healthy holiday glow, from makeup artist Julia Dantas.
here are those holiday nights when you'll have the extra time to achieve those really extra looks, in which case you'll want to learn how to make heavier makeup look fresh and dewy at every age. But when you're rushing out to the shops or overdue to make your appearance at the breakfast table, you'll need something a little more subtle, super quick and still special.
We put this challenge to makeup artist Julia Dantas who shared her tried-and-true shortcuts and secrets for a healthy, glowy look you can bang out in 10 minutes or less.
These are the products Julia used for this hair and makeup tutorial:
- Covergirl "Simply Ageless, 3-1 Liquid Foundation"
- Tarte "Shape Tape" Concealer
- Smashbox "Ablaze" Palette
- Benefit 3D- Brow Setter
- Nars "Climax" Mascara
- Bite Beauty "Agave" Lip Mask
- Inch Curling Wand
