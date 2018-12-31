How to watch Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2019
As Canada counts down to 2019, a star-studded musical night unfolds across the country.
Hosted by Gerry Dee from Niagara Falls, Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2019 features great Canadian music performances from across the country, freezing fans, astounding fireworks and a countdown in your very own region.
Watch on Monday, December 31 at 11 p.m. (11:50 p.m. NT, 11:20 p.m. AT).
How can I watch?
On CBC TV
Tune in to your local CBC station! Visit the program guide for more information.
On CBC Gem
Watch live on CBC Gem! Download the CBC Gem app from iTunes or Google Play, or watch in your browser.
On YouTube
No matter where you are in the world, ring in the new year with the rest of Canada on YouTube! We'll be streaming all time zones. Videos will be available internationally.
Who is performing?
- Burton Cummings, and The Sheepdogs in Niagara Falls, ON
- The Jerry Cans in Iqaluit, Nunavut
- The East Pointers, Hillsburn, Joel Plaskett Emergency and Reeny Smith in Charlottetown, PEI
- Hubert Lenoir and Afrikana Soul Sister in Montreal, QC
- Joey Stylez in Saskatoon, SK
- The Reklaws in Canmore, AB
- Dehli 2 Dublin in Grouse Mountain, BC
What will I see in my time zone?
Newfoundland: 11:50 p.m.
Atlantic Region: 11:20 p.m.
Performances by Hillsburn, Reeny Smith, The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, Joel Plaskett Emergency, The Jerry Cans and The East Pointers.
Fireworks from St. John's, NL and Charlottetown, PEI (weather permitting).
Eastern Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Hubert Lenoir, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.
Fireworks from Niagara Falls (weather permitting).
Central Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, and Burton Cummings.
Local countdown celebration and fireworks from Niagara Falls (weather permitting).
Mountain Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.
Fireworks from Canmore, AB (weather permitting).
Pacific Time: 11 p.m.
Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.
Fireworks from Coal Harbour, BC (weather permitting).
