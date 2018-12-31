How to watch Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2019

Hosted by Gerry Dee from Niagara Falls, Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown to 2019 features great Canadian music performances from across the country, freezing fans, astounding fireworks and a countdown in your very own region.

Watch on Monday, December 31 at 11 p.m. (11:50 p.m. NT, 11:20 p.m. AT).

How can I watch?

On CBC TV

Tune in to your local CBC station! Visit the program guide for more information.

On CBC Gem

Watch live on CBC Gem! Download the CBC Gem app from iTunes or Google Play, or watch in your browser.

On YouTube

No matter where you are in the world, ring in the new year with the rest of Canada on YouTube! We'll be streaming all time zones. Videos will be available internationally.

Who is performing?

Burton Cummings, and The Sheepdogs in Niagara Falls, ON

The Jerry Cans in Iqaluit, Nunavut

The East Pointers, Hillsburn, Joel Plaskett Emergency and Reeny Smith in Charlottetown, PEI

Hubert Lenoir and Afrikana Soul Sister in Montreal, QC

Joey Stylez in Saskatoon, SK

The Reklaws in Canmore, AB

Dehli 2 Dublin in Grouse Mountain, BC

What will I see in my time zone?

Newfoundland: 11:50 p.m.

Atlantic Region: 11:20 p.m.

Performances by Hillsburn, Reeny Smith, The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, Joel Plaskett Emergency, The Jerry Cans and The East Pointers.

Fireworks from St. John's, NL and Charlottetown, PEI (weather permitting).

Reeny Smith performs from Charlottetown.

Eastern Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Hubert Lenoir, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.

Fireworks from Niagara Falls (weather permitting).

Afrikana Soul Sister performs from Montreal. (Etienne Dufresne)

Central Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, and Burton Cummings.

Local countdown celebration and fireworks from Niagara Falls (weather permitting).

The Jerry Cans perform from Iqaluit. (Jen Squires)

Mountain Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.

Fireworks from Canmore, AB (weather permitting).

The Sheepdogs perform from Niagara Falls.

Pacific Time: 11 p.m.

Performances by The Sheepdogs, Joey Stylez, The Jerry Cans, Reeny Smith, The Reklaws, Delhi 2 Dublin, Burton Cummings and Afrikana Soul Sister.

Fireworks from Coal Harbour, BC (weather permitting).