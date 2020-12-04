12 standout gift ideas for the serious beauty fan in your life

When it comes to shopping for the beauty fanatic in your life this year, sure, you can order the lip glosses you know everyone's been buying, or the "It" skincare set of the season. But if you really want to show them you know your stuff, then have we got a list for you.

Some of the gift ideas below are chic and stylish, and some honestly couldn't be less glam, but the one thing they all have in common is the fact that they're all seriously loved by those in-the-know. Impress the beauty lover in your life by gifting one or two (or a bundle) of the standouts below. Trust us: they'll be pleasantly surprised.

The drugstore hair brand has always been a favourite of the curly hair community, but thanks to its explosion in popularity on TikTok this past year, Shea Moisture shampoo, conditioner and styling products are now on every beauty fanatic's radar. The praise is deserved: they're ultra-moisturizing, nourishing, and great for textured hair. The Coconut & Hibiscus line isn't super thick, so it's versatile enough to use on most hair types. And then there's the famous scent. Once you go Coconut & Hibiscus, you really can't go back.

If you're into nail art and you're based in Toronto, then you definitely know Tips Nail Bar, one of the city's most beloved nail and beauty bars. Founded by Leeanne Colley, the nail artists at Tips are behind some of the coolest manicures on Instagram (and on your favourite celebs' fingertips). Now, mani lovers across Canada can get the Tips experience thanks to the brand's recent launch of hand-painted press-on nails — available in 14 designs and ready to ship to your door. Consider it the gift for the nail art aficionado in your life.

A quick Google search for "What does Aztec clay do?" yields, oh, about 10 million results. Never heard of it? The skincare fiend in your life most certainly has, and a restock of this do-it-all tub of 100 per cent bentonite clay will be much appreciated. It can be used for facials, body wraps, baths, foot soaks, hair masks, insect bites and so much more.

Is this the most glamorous gift you'll ever give? No. But it will likely be one of the most satisfying your giftee receives! If you haven't heard of the Baby Foot peel, do yourself a favour and throw two in your cart, one for your loved one and one for yourself. Your shockingly soft feet will thank you… post-peel .

Tongue scraping is an underrated part of an oral care routine. Those who do it — and not just with a toothbrush — swear by it for keeping their tongue clean and eliminating bad breath. This affordable pick is made of copper, which is antimicrobial, and honestly, looks surprisingly chic. It's not a conventional stocking stuffer but we can see it becoming a new tradition.

This mascara is a great example of "if you know, you know." At only $5 and available in both waterproof and regular versions, it's been called a dupe for every luxe mascara on the market.

Pimple patches have garnered much attention thanks to their success in drawing out and absorbing fluid from a pimple, while protecting skin — it helps that it prevents one from picking or popping a zit, potentially leading to infections and/or scarring. They've been around for ages, come in cute packaging, and are a great item for anyone's medicine cabinet.

Know someone who suffers from dry, cracked skin and lips in the winter? (Perhaps a better question would be: "Know anyone who doesn't?") Aquaphor's Multi-Purpose Healing Ointment is a clear favourite, and frankly, it's a Canadian winter necessity.

As far as body care goes, dry brushing is a pretty polarizing step in the beauty community. Those who love it, really love it, and those who don't, insist it's an unnecessary step. If you're shopping for someone who might be in the first category, look no further than Goop's G.Tox Ultimate Dry Brush, the crème de la crème among wellness lovers, for exfoliating skin and stimulating blood flow.

Remember these from your teenage years? Well, it turns out that they're an amazing fix for keratosis pilaris (aka those tiny, harmless red bumps on the back of arms and thighs). The 2 per cent salicylic acid pads are non-irritating (alcohol-free!), and quickly get to work, unclogging pores and gently exfoliating so you're left with soft, bump-free skin. The packaging, while not top shelf-worthy, is kinda part of its charm.

Curly-haired consumers who know about this multi-purpose conditioning, repairing and styling cream swear by it. The Toronto-based LUS Brands has built a large online following and become a must-try for those with curly, wavy, coily and kinky hair. The All-in-One Curly is their hero product.

Studies have shown that charcoal toothbrushes have antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits, but another great reason to stick this in someone's stocking is that this brush will look great in any bathroom.

