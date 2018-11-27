12 beauty stocking stuffer ideas

Want to impress that beauty-obsessed person in your life this holiday season? From makeup to hair care, here's a list to get you started. Just to be clear, though: these beauty-focused gift ideas aren't just for stockings — you can use them however you please! They could be for your office Secret Santa, a Hanukkah gift exchange or your fourth cousin's holiday party (that you're now unexpectedly going to). Or maybe you're visiting family for the holidays and just don't want bring bulky gifts — you get the idea.

The key with these gifts is that they're mini-sized, uncomplicated and most of them already have festive packaging. So everybody wins.

Check out this list of 12 beauty goodies to give this year.

Repiel Timeless Aqua-Shot Bio Mask

You can bet that the moment your friend or family member pulls this out of their stocking they'll be intrigued. That's because this bio-cellulose mask comes in a syringe-shaped package! (Don't worry, no pricking is necessary: the mask is simply rolled up inside and nestled in super moisturizing goodness.) They'll love the fact that the mask grips to the face with no sagging or drooping, allowing amino acids and other powerful ingredients to soak in for a 72-hour hydrating effect. Best used before bed, this K-beauty gem also comes in three other formulations. It'll definitely come in handy to help bring some life back to the face after the holiday madness.

Repiel Timeless Aqua-Shot Bio Mask, $8, beautella.ca

eos Holiday 2018 Limited Edition Lip Balm

Help your friends stay prepared for any mistletoe moments this winter. eos' reusable holiday tin contains three limited-edition lip balms: First Snow, Fireside Chai and fan-favourite Pomegranate Raspberry. Each boasts its own unique balance of flavours and is rich in moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and coconut and jojoba oils. And, as always, they all come in fun colours and that cute round shape we can't get enough of. The price is pretty appealing, as well!

eos Holiday 2018 Limited Edition Lip Balm 3 Pack, $9.97, walmart.ca

NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer

This one is sure to make contour wishes come true this holiday season. After the huge success of their foundation of the same name, Nyx has now launched a lightweight liquid contour concealer, blessing us with the same awesome matte coverage. In addition to easy contouring, it also brightens and blurs imperfections. Plus, 24 shade offerings mean you'll be able to find a colour to match pretty much all the makeup-lovers on your list.

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Concealer, $11.25, ulta.com

Clinique Two-Piece Merry Moisture Set

You can't go wrong with a cute two-in-one set, especially one from a crowd-pleasing brand like Clinique. In this colourful gift box, you get the brand's best-selling Moisture Surge, a refreshing gel-cream that promises 72 hours of hydration, as well as the high-shine, never sticky Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Rosewater Pop, a colour that works for all skin tones. It's the gift that'll bring a smile and a moisture boost to your loved one's face.

Clinique Two-Piece Merry Moisture Set, $15, thebay.com

Clean Rollerball Layering Collection

This frosty and festive set contains five scents including Warm Cotton, Skin and Rain, plus sustainably sourced ingredients like vetiver and copaiba oil. Clean fragrances — as the brand's name suggests — are always simple and crisp, but also incredibly nostalgic. This is a great gift for someone looking to switch up their scent this season.

Clean Rollerball Layering Collection, $28, sephora.ca

bareMinerals Lunar Crescent Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolour Duo

They'll want to glide these on as soon as they open it. It's a matte-licious liquid lipcolour duo in two of bareMineral's most popular shades. This full coverage lip colour is actually primer infused, so it already has ingredients in it to help smooth lips and prepare them for colour. It goes on creamy velvet but has a non-drying matte finish. You'll be gifting a comfortable matte lipstick that stays true to its colour all day long.

bareMinerals Lunar Crescent Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolour Duo, $15.91, ulta.com

Briogeo Rosarco Milk Reparative LeaveIn Conditioning Spray

Santa won't be able to beat this gift! It's just what tresses need this winter season: serious moisture in a lightweight, leave-in conditioning spray. Appropriate for all hair types, even colour treated and relaxed hair, the nourishing rosehip, argan and coconut oils in this conditioner add softness and shine to hair while preventing frizz. Your friend or family member can also use this heavenly smelling spray as a detangler. Just be sure to tell them it's easiest to spray the product into their palms first, then apply it onto their hair.

Briogeo Rosarco Milk Reparative LeaveIn Conditioning Spray, $26, well.ca

Sephora Collection Wish Upon A Star Mini Brush Set

This brush set is sure to keep you on the nice list with the beauty-lover in your life. Inside, they'll get a crease, angled, smudge and shadow brush made of vegan bristles that are soft, but still durable enough to produce dramatic looks. This set is the also perfect size to pop in a stocking and an ideal just-in-case gift to pick up for when that friend pops by unexpectedly, since it already comes in a pretty flip-top box.

Sephora Collection Wish Upon A Star Mini Brush Set, $19, sephora.ca

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Ornament

It's a cult-classic setting spray all dressed up for the holidays in swanky, jewel-toned packaging. Hang this ornament on your own tree or toss it in the stocking of someone wishing for the gift of long-wear makeup (up to 16 hours, to be exact, with little to no creasing or smudging). The micro-fine mist is suitable for all skin types and also helps to keep oil-prone spots matte.

Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Ornament, $20.84, nordstrom.com

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF 30

It's the perfect time to give the gift of healthy skin. CeraVe's latest offering helps to smooth fine lines and skin texture, all the while providing broad-spectrum coverage protection against UVA and UVB rays. Whoever is lucky enough to get this gift will appreciate how the light cream dissolves into a serum texture and is clinically shown not to irritate skin. As a bonus, CeraVe's patented MVE technology boasts up to 24-hour hydration with one application.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream SPF 30, $24.99, well.ca

Charlotte Tilbury Brow Lift

Let's get a round of applause for this hardworking brow pencil. Charlotte Tilbury's three-in-one product will have you serving up an epic brow day after day. And you don't need to be a beauty guru to figure out how to use it: this multi-use time-saver makes it easy to shape, lift and immaculately define arches (just add pressure and more layers for a stronger brow). It also comes in shades that are very natural and flattering, and is the perfect size to slip into a stocking or gift bag for your Secret Santa — they'll also thank you for not adding bulk to their makeup bag!

Brow Lift, $32, charlottetilbury.com

Cover FX Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Set

Shimmery, glittery fabulousness is just a drop away. This gorgeous holiday set includes Cover FX's popular custom enhancer drops in Celestial and Rose Gold, and glitter drops in Mirage and Aurora. Mix the enhancers into foundation and wear the drops alone, or even blend them into your creams or oils. This is the perfect choice for friends who've always wanted to try these magical drops (and who hasn't?) without having to commit to a larger bottle in only one colour. It's also great for those hard-to-please teenagers or the trendy makeup-lover on your list.

Glam & Glow Liquid Lights Set, $52 (on sale for $36), coverfx.ca

