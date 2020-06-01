Watch the Canadian prairies burst into life as spring unfolds

Hello, Spring!

With longer days, wildflowers bloom in the grasslands near Regina, SK, and bison are shedding their thick winter coats. White pelicans return to their breeding grounds, dressed in their splendid plumage, while farmers are out in full force preparing their fields for the summer growing season.

In the land of big skies, springtime also brings beautiful sunsets and spectacular starry nights.

Share your springtime photos and videos with #HelloSpringCBC on Twitter and Instagram! Your images may appear on CBC. Please refer to the Content Submission Guidelines for details.