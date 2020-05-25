Follow this cheeky chap's day in his Muskoka forest home

Hello, Spring!

Every spring, the forests of Ontario's Muskoka region come alive with the hustle and bustle of wildlife — moose looking for a fresh meal, birds returning to their breeding grounds, or snakes emerging from hibernation.

In a single day, one chipmunk might see them all and more. Follow this little fella's day out in the woods.

