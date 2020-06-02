Bald eagles grab a tasty snack in B.C.'s Boundary Bay

Hello, Spring!

Nestled just south of Vancouver, B.C., sits Boundary Bay, a vital stopover for migrating and over-wintering birds.Twice a day, the tide recedes from the shore, revealing an expanse of sandy bottom … and a tasty meal.

Sea creatures get trapped in small pools by the retreating tide and attract both wildlife and humans alike. For these bald eagles, it's a rich feeding ground to fuel up for summer. With so many looking for a tasty morsel, some squabbles can break out, but there's plenty to go around.

