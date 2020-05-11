Adorable critters discover the spy cam!
Peek-a-boo! These cute creatures get up close to this hidden camera in Quebec's forests.
Hello, Spring!
All across the country, animals are kicking it into high gear as spring progresses and temperatures begin to climb.
From the heart of Quebec's forests, these critters are ramping up — whether it's doing some serious spring cleaning, looking for love, or trying to feed lots of hungry mouths, animals are very busy this time of year!
Take a close-up peek at all the active animals from these spycams. Watch the video above for all the fun!
Show us your spring
