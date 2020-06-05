HelloSpringCBC brings us baby animals from all over Canada!

This May we asked Canadians to show us their spring, using the hashtag #HelloSpringCBC and we've been overwhelmed by the beauty of your nature photography.

With spring comes new life in so many different forms. One of our most favourite things about springtime? All of the baby animals!







What other baby animals have you shared with us?

We've been following the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre wildlife cams for a few weeks now (remember those Canada Geese hatchlings ?), and were delighted when they let us know about a new feed! Mourning doves had built a nest in a former ashtray at the centre, and within days we were able to spy some fuzzy new squabs.What other baby animals have you shared with us?



Angus Weller from the Strait of Georgia captured these adorable fawns resting by their mama.



Julien Schroder from Yellowknife, N.W.T. sent us a picture of a sweet baby fox with a little bit of bedhead it seems.





Take a peek at this young bull elk shared with us by



Julien Schroder from Yellowknife, N.W.T. sent us a picture of a sweet baby fox with a little bit of bedhead it seems.Take a peek at this young bull elk shared with us by @prairiesnorth who seems to also have a bit of a DIY haircut going on during quarantine.





Colin Franks from Victoria B.C. shared this baby kildeer staring out to the horizon near the Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre.



<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HelloSpringCBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HelloSpringCBC</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shareyourfeathers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shareyourfeathers</a><br>Mallard Duckling out for a swim <br>Penticton BC <br>📷Meghann Fletcher <a href="https://twitter.com/connelbradwell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@connelbradwell</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcdocs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcdocs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PQuinlanGlobal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PQuinlanGlobal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CanGeo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanGeo</a> <a href="https://t.co/mNT47xKhDt">pic.twitter.com/mNT47xKhDt</a> —@MeghannFletche2 Meaghann Fletcher shared this adorable baby mallard duckling out for a swim in Penticton, B.C.



Excuse me sir what are you doing up there?! Take a look at this super cute brown bear cub up in a tree. Is anyone else melting here?

Excuse me sir what are you doing up there?! Take a look at this super cute brown bear cub up in a tree. Is anyone else melting here?





There's a whole lot of wildlife going on in this photo. These baby goslings and their parents are crossing a couple of buffalo!



Completely blown away by this photo by A. Michael Bezener of Pacific Chorus Frog hatchlings (Pseudacris regilla) in Okanagan Valley, Syilx Traditional Territory, B.C.



Check out this shot by Frank Lin these ducklings grabbing an airborne snack in



Check out this shot by Frank Lin these ducklings grabbing an airborne snack in Green Timbers Urban Forest





Fiona from Vancouver shared a stunning wood duck nurturing her ducklings.

Summer is just around the corner, but it's never too late to show us your spring, Canada! Submit your image at the bottom of this page or post on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #HelloSpringCBC!





