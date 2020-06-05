#HelloSpringCBC brings us baby animals from all over Canada!
Spring has sprung and so have many baby wildlife species across the country
This May we asked Canadians to show us their spring, using the hashtag #HelloSpringCBC and we've been overwhelmed by the beauty of your nature photography.
With spring comes new life in so many different forms. One of our most favourite things about springtime? All of the baby animals!
What other baby animals have you shared with us?
Julien Schroder from Yellowknife, N.W.T. sent us a picture of a sweet baby fox with a little bit of bedhead it seems.
Take a peek at this young bull elk shared with us by @prairiesnorth who seems to also have a bit of a DIY haircut going on during quarantine.
#HelloSpringCBC #shareyourfeathers
Mallard Duckling out for a swim 
Penticton BC 
📷Meghann Fletcher
Excuse me sir what are you doing up there?! Take a look at this super cute brown bear cub up in a tree. Is anyone else melting here?
Check out this shot by Frank Lin these ducklings grabbing an airborne snack in Green Timbers Urban Forest.
Summer is just around the corner, but it's never too late to show us your spring, Canada! Submit your image at the bottom of this page or post on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #HelloSpringCBC!