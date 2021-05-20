Keith the alpaca has five moods | Useless Farm

Meet Keith the alpaca! He was abandoned by his previous owners but now lives with his amazing family at Useless Farm . You never have to wonder what Keith is feeling — it's written all over his face.

Love

Shock

Anger

Happiness

Nervousness

Watch the video above to find out how he fits in and why his presence at the farm is so important!

To see more of Keith and his farm family, follow Useless Farm on Instagram and TikTok .

