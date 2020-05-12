Watch this nesting mother peregrine falcon live stream

The peregrine falcon is the fastest animal on the planet, known to fearlessly dive for its prey at over 322 km/hour! They travel to Alberta from as far as South America to fight for mates, prey on pigeons, and raise their young. Peregrines are currently designated as "threatened" under the Wildlife Act.

Watch this live stream of a nesting mother peregrine falcon as she protects her eggs and waits for them to hatch.

The Alberta Conservation Association, which runs the live stream, celebrated another fierce bird of prey, the ferruginous hawk, on Mother's Day:

