Watch eagles hunt for their baby eaglets on this streaming cam

There have been eagles in this territory in Surrey British Columbia for at least 20 years, but these cams show a new nest set up in the fall of 2018, to replace one that blew down. The Hancock Wildlife Foundation installed this camera in the Surrey Reserve, a tract of land set aside for the eagles in an area of rapid development. Sur (M) and Res (f) successfully raised two eaglets last year. These new chicks, SR3 and SR4 hatched April 5 and 6 and will typically fledge (take their first flight) around 11-12 weeks; most years they remain in the area and return to the nest for a week or two after they start flying. Come back in June or early July when they start flying, and exploring the neighborhood for a couple of weeks after that.

You can find more about the Hancock Wildlife Foundation on their Facbook page, Instagram and Twitter