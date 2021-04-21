This interactive blue heron live camera overlooks Cowichan Bay, BC.

In 2017 biologists recommended installing a heron webcam to monitor the Cowichan Bay heronry. This interactive live blue heron cam is located in t he Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre in Cowichan Bay, British Columbia. This almost-30-year-old heron nesting colony has over 110 nests counted in the heronry, with over 200 herons currently in residence.

(BGHPHOTO)

The live interactive camera that captures the action is installed atop a 68-foot tower at Wessex Ravine Park. It collects critical data that's provided to local biologists, government agencies and conservationists working to preserve the habitat of Pacific great blue herons, fannini subspecies, a Blue-listed Species of Special Concern under the federal Species At Risk Act (SARA).