The winner of The Great Canadian Baking Show Season 4 is…

After eight scrumptious Signature and Showstopper bakes and a series of almost-impossible Technical challenges, just one baker will be crowned winner of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 4.

And the Winner is... Great Canadian Baking Show 2:02 Mahathi, Tanner or Raufikat... Who will win Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show? 2:02

And the winner is…

Season 4 Great Canadian Baking Show Finalists, Tanner Davies, Raufikat Oyawoye and Mahathi Mundluru. (Geoff George/The Great Canadian Baking Show)



"This journey has been amazing. The experience of being in the tent has been... it was a lifetime experience. I have a new baker family," says Raufikat. This journey has been amazing. The experience of being in the tent has been... it was a lifetime experience. I have a new baker family," says Raufikat.

The 35-year-old from Milton, Ont. used the scientific precision of her engineering background and flavours and techniques from her home country, Nigeria, to win Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show.

She was up against fellow finalists Tanner Davies of Winnipeg, Man. and Mahathi Mundluru of Markham, Ont. in the season finale.

"Raufikat totally deserved that win. She's such a phenomenal baker, so talented and [she] never delivered anything less than perfection," says Mahathi.

Adds Tanner, "it really does feel like the right person won."

Raufikat Oyawoye puts the final touches on her Gateau St. Honoré. (Geoff George/The Great Canadian Baking Show)

"What makes her so special and so unique is that she puts her love in what she does," explains Raufikat's husband Taofeek.

"Even when she's missing home, [when] she's homesick. It's nice that she wants to do it. She wants to get up and bake."

In a touching ceremony that reunited the finalists with fellow bakers from earlier in the season, hosts Ann Pornel and Alan Shane announced Raufikat the winner.

"She puts her love in what she does." Great Canadian Baking Show winner Raufikat Oyawoye is all smiles with judges Kyla and Bruno. (Geoff George/The Great Canadian Baking Show )

"Raufikat had a fabulous journey through the entire competition, but today she really made such an impact," said judge Kyla Kennaley.

For the finale, Raufikat brought her eye for detail and her love of colour to three beautiful bakes.

Signature Bake

For the Signature Bake, the judges asked for an ice cream bombe that featured two handmade flavours of ice cream surrounded by a moist cake of the baker's choice.

Raufikat made a dark chocolate cherry ice cream sundae bombe for her Signature Bake.

Technical Bake

For the final Technical Bake, the judges asked for a Gateaux St. Honoré: a choux pastry and chiboust classic that is very French and very finicky.

The Gateau St. Honoré is a classic French torte. It was the Technical Bake for Finale Week on ‘The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 4’. (Geoff George/The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Judge Kyla complimented Raufikat's Gateaux St. Honoré, praising her technical baking skills, despite a few under-done elements.

Showstopper Bake

​For the final Showstopper, the judges asked for the ultimate treat trolley.

Each baker had to create an old-timey cart loaded with the desserts and pastries of their dreams, including a picturesque pie, six mini cakes, six viennoiserie pastries and eight elegant cookies.

All of the bakes had to be decorated to the nines. This Showstopper tested the bakers' skills, but also their stamina.

Rafiukat's creations included lemon rose Battenberg cake, chocolate raspberry macarons, almond jésuites and a strawberry mousse pie.

Kyla loved Raufikat's treat trolley, saying, "this is everything that you see in the windows of the best bakeries and pastry shops in London right now."

Bruno complimented Raufikat's Battenberg cake, saying, "the cake was baked to perfection. It has a beautiful bounce back and the jam really brings a lot of brightness."

Rafiukat’s creations included lemon rose Battenberg cake, chocolate raspberry macarons, almond jésuites and a strawberry mousse pie. (Geoff George/The Great Canadian Baking Show)

"Raufikat came week after week and brought us so much style and grace [and] beautiful classical recipes. We're so proud she's the winner," said Bruno.

Raufikat's Recipes

Brown Butter and Almond Fuit Tarts

For the Botanical Week Signature Bake, bakers were asked to make eight mini fruit tarts, using any combination of custard, pastry cream, frangipane and — of course — fresh fruit.

Raufikat's hand-pressed browned-butter tarts were filled with almond cream and topped with peaches and berries.

This recipe for brown butter and almond fruit tarts helped Raufikat win Star Baker for Botanical Week. (Geoff George (L)/Steve Carty (R)/The Great Canadian Baking Show )

Chocolate Orange Entremets

For the Fancy Dessert Week Signature Bake, the judges asked for 12 mini entremets.

Raufikat's classic dark chocolate mousse was accompanied by orange cream jelly and a pecan praline, then adorned with a candied chocolate orange slice.

These chocolate orange entremets helped Raufikat win Star Baker for Fancy Dessert Week. (Darren Goldstein (L)/Steve Carty (R)/The Great Canadian Baking Show)