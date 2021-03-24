The winner of The Great Canadian Baking Show Season 4 is…
Eight weeks, 24 delicious baking challenges — one incredible baker is crowned!
After eight scrumptious Signature and Showstopper bakes and a series of almost-impossible Technical challenges, just one baker will be crowned winner of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 4.
And the winner is…
Raufikat Oyawoye
"This journey has been amazing. The experience of being in the tent has been... it was a lifetime experience. I have a new baker family," says Raufikat.
The 35-year-old from Milton, Ont. used the scientific precision of her engineering background and flavours and techniques from her home country, Nigeria, to win Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show.
She was up against fellow finalists Tanner Davies of Winnipeg, Man. and Mahathi Mundluru of Markham, Ont. in the season finale.
"Raufikat totally deserved that win. She's such a phenomenal baker, so talented and [she] never delivered anything less than perfection," says Mahathi.
Adds Tanner, "it really does feel like the right person won."
"What makes her so special and so unique is that she puts her love in what she does," explains Raufikat's husband Taofeek.
"Even when she's missing home, [when] she's homesick. It's nice that she wants to do it. She wants to get up and bake."
In a touching ceremony that reunited the finalists with fellow bakers from earlier in the season, hosts Ann Pornel and Alan Shane announced Raufikat the winner.
"Raufikat had a fabulous journey through the entire competition, but today she really made such an impact," said judge Kyla Kennaley.
For the finale, Raufikat brought her eye for detail and her love of colour to three beautiful bakes.
Signature Bake
For the Signature Bake, the judges asked for an ice cream bombe that featured two handmade flavours of ice cream surrounded by a moist cake of the baker's choice.
Raufikat made a dark chocolate cherry ice cream sundae bombe for her Signature Bake.
Technical Bake
For the final Technical Bake, the judges asked for a Gateaux St. Honoré: a choux pastry and chiboust classic that is very French and very finicky.
Judge Kyla complimented Raufikat's Gateaux St. Honoré, praising her technical baking skills, despite a few under-done elements.
Showstopper Bake
For the final Showstopper, the judges asked for the ultimate treat trolley.
Each baker had to create an old-timey cart loaded with the desserts and pastries of their dreams, including a picturesque pie, six mini cakes, six viennoiserie pastries and eight elegant cookies.
All of the bakes had to be decorated to the nines. This Showstopper tested the bakers' skills, but also their stamina.
Rafiukat's creations included lemon rose Battenberg cake, chocolate raspberry macarons, almond jésuites and a strawberry mousse pie.
Kyla loved Raufikat's treat trolley, saying, "this is everything that you see in the windows of the best bakeries and pastry shops in London right now."
Bruno complimented Raufikat's Battenberg cake, saying, "the cake was baked to perfection. It has a beautiful bounce back and the jam really brings a lot of brightness."
"Raufikat came week after week and brought us so much style and grace [and] beautiful classical recipes. We're so proud she's the winner," said Bruno.
Raufikat's Recipes
Brown Butter and Almond Fuit Tarts
For the Botanical Week Signature Bake, bakers were asked to make eight mini fruit tarts, using any combination of custard, pastry cream, frangipane and — of course — fresh fruit.
Raufikat's hand-pressed browned-butter tarts were filled with almond cream and topped with peaches and berries.
Chocolate Orange Entremets
For the Fancy Dessert Week Signature Bake, the judges asked for 12 mini entremets.
Raufikat's classic dark chocolate mousse was accompanied by orange cream jelly and a pecan praline, then adorned with a candied chocolate orange slice.