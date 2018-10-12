The Great Canadian Baking Show's most impressive creations (so far)

It's hard to to believe we're already halfway through Season 2 of The Great Canadian Baking Show. That's a little bit sad, because we just want to spend the rest of our lives watching Bruno Feldeisen smile approvingly at pastries while Dan Levy and Julia Chan try to construct a pun around the word "mille-feuille" — but it's also a great opportunity to look at some of the really amazing bakes we've already seen this season

Megan's Day of the Dead Sugar Skull Cake made the judges' jaws drop during Cake Week. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Andrei's Queen for a Day Birthday Cake helped him take the Cake Week crown. It featured amazing sugar work. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Megan's elaborate Movie Night Indulgence Bars were a hit during Biscuits and Bars Week. All the best parts of going the movies, but in the comfort of your own home! (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Mengling's Black Sesame Treasure Box was one of Biscuits and Bars Week's most visually stunning creations. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Sachin's beautiful Fall Harvest Cookie Basket helped him win the Star Baker crown during Biscuits and Bars Week. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Megan's Galaxy Cookie Box was truly out of this world. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

There were some great quick bread signature bakes during Bread Week, but naan of them could beat Sadiya's clever creation. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Sachin's cake take on the classic muffuletta sandwich was one Bread Week's standout showstoppers. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Sadiya's Chicken Shawarma Sandwich Cake helped win her Bread Week's Star Baker award. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Another great bake from Andrei, who used four different types of cookies to make this leaping fish diorama. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Megan's Northern Lights Cookie Diorama helped put her over the top to win her first Star Baker award on International Week.