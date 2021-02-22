Lemon Lavender Raspberry Tarte Tropézienne

A Tarte Tropézienne is a giant luscious cream-filled brioche bread sandwich.

This version from Larry Harris has a subtle lavender flavour, along with lovely lemon and raspberry. Larry was Star Baker for Bread Week on The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 4.

Makes one 8-inch Tarte

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 3 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

Brioche:

2 cups plus 1 tbsp (280 g) bread flour

⅓ cup (67 g) granulated sugar

1 tsp (4 g) kosher salt

1 tsp (3 g) instant yeast

2 large eggs

⅓ cup (80 ml) 1% milk, warmed to 85 F

6 tbsp (84 g) butter, plus more for greasing, at room temperature

Egg Wash:

1 large egg yolk

1 tbsp (15 ml) 35% cream

2 tbsp (21 g) pearl sugar (available online and at specialty food stores)

Lemon Pastry Cream:

⅔ cup (160 ml) 1% milk

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla bean paste

1 lemon, zested

3 tbsp (38 g) granulated sugar

4 tsp (8 g) cornstarch

2 large egg yolks

2 tsp (10 ml) lemon juice

1 tbsp (14 g) butter

Raspberry Pastry Cream:

⅔ cup (165 ml) 1% milk

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla bean paste

3 tbsp (38 g) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (12 g) cornstarch

2 large egg yolks

½ cup (60 g) raspberries, mashed with a fork

1 tbsp (14 g) butter

Lavender Pastry Cream:

⅔ cup (160 ml) 1% milk

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla bean paste

1 1/2 tsp culinary lavender

3 tbsp (38 g) granulated sugar

4 tsp (8 g) cornstarch

2 large egg yolks

1 tbsp (14 g) butter

Lemon Syrup:

½ cup (125 ml) water

½ cup plus 2 tbsp (125 g) granulated sugar, divided

1 lemon, zested

3 raspberries, for garnish

Whipped Cream:

1 ½ cups (375 ml) 35% cream

Preparation

Brioche

Whisk together flour, sugar, salt and yeast in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.

Whisk eggs with milk in a small bowl. Add to the flour mixture and mix until combined. Once mixed, add butter with the machine running, one tablespoon at a time. Continue mixing on medium-low for five minutes.

Switch the paddle to a dough hook and knead the dough on medium-low for five minutes. Turn dough onto a floured surface and knead a few times. Shape into a ball and transfer to a butter-grease bowl. Cover loosely with a clean kitchen towel and set aside in a warm place to rise until doubled in size, about 90 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment. Butter the ring of an eight-inch springform pan and place, closed, on the baking sheet. Place proofed dough inside the pan and gently flatten to fill the pan.

Egg Wash

Mix the egg yolk and cream. Brush onto dough, cover and proof in a warm place for 30 minutes.

Heat oven to 400 F. Once proofed, brush again with egg wash and sprinkle with pearl sugar.

Bake in the centre of the oven until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Release brioche from the pan with a paring knife. Remove pan and cool brioche completely.

Lemon Pastry Cream

Bring the milk, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest to a boil over medium heat.

Whisk together the sugar and cornstarch in a medium heatproof bowl. Whisk in the egg yolks and lemon juice.

Slowly stream the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Strain the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and boiling.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface to prevent a skin from forming and refrigerate until ready to use.

Raspberry Pastry Cream

Bring the milk and vanilla bean paste to a boil over medium heat.

Whisk together the sugar and cornstarch in a medium, heatproof bowl. Whisk in the egg yolks and raspberries.

Slowly stream the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Strain the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and boiling.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface to prevent a skin from forming and refrigerate until ready to use.

Lavender Pastry Cream

Bring the milk, lavender and vanilla bean paste to a boil over medium heat.

Whisk together the sugar and cornstarch in a medium, heatproof bowl. Whisk in the egg yolks and lemon juice.

Slowly stream the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Strain the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and boiling.

Remove from the heat and stir in the butter. Transfer to a medium bowl, cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface to prevent a skin from forming and refrigerate until ready to use.

Lemon Syrup

Bring water, ½ cup sugar, and lemon zest to a simmer in a small saucepan. Cook for five minutes. Set aside.

Reserve some lemon zest for garnish. Dip three whole raspberries in hot syrup, remove and toss with lemon zest in remaining two tbsp sugar. Set aside for garnish.

Whipped Cream

Whip cream until stiff peaks form. Gently fold 1/3 of the whipped cream into each cooled pastry cream. Place each flavour into a piping bag fitted with a medium round piping tip.

Tarte Assembly

Cut cooled brioche horizontally in half with a serrated knife. Brush both cut sides with lemon syrup.

Place the bottom half of the brioche on a cake stand. Pipe rounds of the pastry creams on the outside edge, alternating each flavour.

Continue piping the pastry creams on the bottom layer, still alternating flavours, until completely filled.