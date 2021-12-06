Hummingbird Cake with Salted Caramel
Bananas, pineapple and spices come together beautifully in this layered hummingbird cake
This dessert will have your taste buds humming!
The hummingbird cake — most likely from Jamaica and named after the country’s national bird, the streamertail hummingbird — combines the natural sweetness of bananas and pineapple with pecans, cinnamon and ginger.
In this recipe, a generous helping of salted caramel is sandwiched between three layers of the spiced banana-pineapple cake. And to top it off: a silky blanket of Swiss meringue buttercream.
Vincent baked a hummingbird cake for his Showstopper in the Season 5 finale of The Great Canadian Baking Show.
Hummingbird Cake with Salted Caramel
By Vincent Chan
Ingredients
Hummingbird Cake:
- 4 cups (568 g) all-purpose flour, sifted
- 2¼ cups (446 g) granulated sugar
- 1¾ plus 2 tbsp (371 g) packed light brown sugar
- 1½ tsp baking soda
- 2½ tsp cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- ¾ tsp sea salt
- 1½ cups (171 g) chopped pecans, toasted
- 6 medium overripe bananas, mashed
- 1½ cups or one 398-mL can crushed pineapple, drained
- 1¾ cups vegetable oil
- 3 eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 tsp vanilla
Salted Caramel Sauce:
- 1 cup (198 g) granulated sugar
- ½ cup 35% cream, slightly warmed
- 1 tsp sea salt
Swiss Meringue Buttercream:
- 5 egg whites
- 1½ cups (297 g) granulated sugar
- 3 cups (681 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 tsp vanilla
- ¼ tsp sea salt
Preparation
Hummingbird Cake:
Heat the oven to 350 F. Grease and flour three 10-inch cake pans and line the bottom of each with a round of parchment paper.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugars, baking soda, spices and salt. Add pecans and stir to coat.
In another large bowl, whisk together bananas, pineapple, oil, eggs and vanilla. Gently fold in the dry ingredients.
Spread the batter evenly among the prepared pans. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out mostly clean and the tops have started to brown slightly, about 35 to 40 minutes.
Let the cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edge of the pans and turn the cakes out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Salted Caramel Sauce:
Heat the sugar in a medium saucepan over medium heat until it begins to melt and caramelize. Stir until the mixture reaches a medium amber colour and is fully melted, then remove from the heat. Stand back while you slowly add the warmed cream while stirring, and then stir in the salt. Pour the sauce into a heatproof bowl and set aside to cool.
Swiss Meringue Buttercream:
In the bowl of a stand mixer set over a pot of simmering water, whisk the egg whites and sugar until warm to the touch and the sugar is no longer grainy when rubbed between your fingers.
Place the bowl on a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and beat at high speed until the meringue has cooled to 70 F, 3 to 4 minutes.
With the mixer still on high, begin adding the butter, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, incorporating after each addition and occasionally scraping down the bowl. Add the salt and vanilla and beat to combine.
Assembly:
Transfer about one-quarter of the icing into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip. Place one cake layer onto a cake stand or serving platter. Pipe a border on top of the cake about a ¼ inch in from the edge. Fill the area inside of the buttercream border with half of the caramel. Place another cake layer on top and repeat with more icing and the remaining caramel. Top with the final cake layer and spread the remaining icing on the top and sides of the cake.
Serve at room temperature.
Makes one 10-inch cake
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?