Four Great Canadian Baking Show cookie recipes to try while you're stuck at home
Because social distancing is easier when there are treats in the house
Like much of the country, we're stuck at home, listening to the news, and trying to find joyful ways pass the time. We're seeing a lot of baking posts on social media, and we're not surprised. What do you do when you've run out of quarantine snacks? Bake, of course.
For this of you looking for a bit of inspiration to get started on your daily bake, here are a few of our favourite cookie recipes. And if you've got your own favourite recipe and bake to share with us, tag us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and join our new Facebook group.
Here are four of our favourite Great Canadian Baking Show cookie recipes for you to try.
Milk Chocoate Digestive Cookies
Just like the ones grandma used to serve with tea, except much, much better. They were a Technical Bake during Season 2.
Marshmallow Puffs
A childhood favourite that was also a Technical Bake during Season 3.
Shortbread
We asked Season 1 baker Sinclair Shuit for his family's shortbread recipe, and now you can have it, too.
Maple Leaf Sandwich Cookies
The most Canadian sandwich cookie, and a Technical from Season 1.