Cupid cake is a vertically-striped red velvet cake with a Swiss meringue buttercream icing. It’s topped with heart-shaped ruby chocolate decorations — perfect for that special someone in your life.

This cupid cake was the Technical Bake for Cake Week on Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show.



Ingredients

Red Velvet Cake:

8 (312 g) eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ cups (200 g) all-purpose flour

6 tbsp (38 g) cocoa powder

2 tsp (10 g) baking powder

1 tsp (5 g) kosher salt

1 ½ cups (300 g) granulated sugar

6 tbsp (90 ml) vegetable oil

6 tbsp (90 ml) buttermilk

1 tbsp (15 ml) vanilla

2 tsp (10 ml) white distilled vinegar

1 ½ tsp (8 g) no-taste red food colouring gel

Approx. 1 cup icing sugar (for dusting)

White Chocolate Swiss Buttercream:

¾ cup (125 g) white chocolate

1 ½ (300 g) cups sugar

6 (180 g) egg whites

2 ½ cups (570 g) butter, softened

2 tsp (10 g) vanilla

¼ tsp (1 g) kosher salt

Decorations:

Ruby chocolate hearts and arrows as desired

Preparation

Red Velvet Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Brush two rimmed jelly roll baking sheets (15 x 10-inch) with oil and line with parchment paper. Brush parchment lightly with oil and set aside.

Beat eggs in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk on medium-high until pale and tripled in volume (about five minutes).

Meanwhile, sift together flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt in a bowl. Set aside.

Gradually pour sugar into eggs and beat until combined.

In a small bowl, stir together oil, buttermilk, vanilla, vinegar and gel food colour. Stir in a small amount of egg batter until colour is evenly distributed, then mix into remaining batter until just combined and colour is evenly distributed.

Add dry ingredients in three additions, gently folding in with a rubber spatula between each addition.

Divide batter between prepared sheet pans and spread evenly. Bake until cake springs back when lightly touched, rotating and switching pans halfway through baking (about 15-16 minutes).

Spread out two clean tea towels and dust with icing sugar. Remove cakes from the oven and loosen edges with a paring knife. Flip each cake out onto a prepared tea towel and peel off parchment.

Starting at the short edge, gently roll up each cake up using the towel. Place onto a cooling rack, seam side down and cool completely.

Buttercream:

Melt white chocolate and leave to cool on the side until it’s around room temperature.

In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine sugar and egg whites. Place over saucepan of simmering water; stir mixture until egg whites reach 60 C/140 F.

Remove bowl to stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Beat on high speed until meringue is cooled to room temperature and stiff peaks form.

Replace whisk with paddle. Add softened butter 2 tbsp at a time, beating in between additions. Beat until smooth. Remove bowl from mixer, stir in white chocolate, vanilla and salt.

Cake Assembly:

To assemble, carefully unroll cake and cut each in half lengthwise to make four 5x15-inch strips. Cut one strip in half crosswise (you will only need one of these halves).

Rotate the three long strips and one half strip so that the baked edges face the same direction — this is the strongest edge of the cake and will become the bottom.

Spread buttercream onto each one as you would for a jelly roll, using 1 cup buttercream per long strip and ¼ cup for the half strip.

Starting with the half-strip piece, tightly roll up into a spiral. Wrap the remaining full strips around the centre spiral, setting the start of each new strip at the end of the last one to create one large continuous spiral.

If needed, use a bread knife at an angle and carefully shave down the end of the last strip cake to lay flush against the cake and create a seamless cylinder.

Place cake upright on baked edge on a presentation pedestal and chill in freezer for 30 minutes, or fridge for one hour, before icing with remaining buttercream and adding decorations.

Decorations:

Temper ruby chocolate using the heating, cooling and stabilizing method and temperatures close to white chocolate: 115 F (45 C) to 80.6 F (27 C) to 83.3 F - 85.1 F (28.5 - 29 C).

New to tempering chocolate? Our easy step-by-step video can help! How to temper chocolate

Using acetate or parchment paper, pipe hearts and arrows as desired. Let set, then decorate your cake.