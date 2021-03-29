Chocolate Orange Entremets

Makes twelve 3-inch desserts

Prep time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

The perfect entremet is a multi-layered mousse cake with contrasting textures and complementary flavours.

For the Signature Bake on Fancy Dessert Week of The Great Canadian Baking Show, the judges asked for 12 mini entremets.

“If you make a mistake building an entremet, you’re toast,” said judge Bruno Feldeisen. “There is no room for error.”

Raufikat Oyawoye’s classic dark chocolate mousse is accompanied by orange cream jelly and a pecan praline, then adorned with a candied chocolate orange slice. This recipe helped her win Star Baker.

Ingredients

Orange Cream Jelly

2 tsp (4 g) powdered gelatin

1 cup + 3 tbsp (250 ml + 45 ml) strained orange juice, divided

1 tbsp (9 g) orange zest

6 tbsp (90 ml) whipping cream (35%)

3 large egg yolks

3 tbsp (37 g) sugar

Chocolate Orange Sponge

4 large eggs, separated, divided

⅓ cup (67 g) granulated sugar

⅓ cup (67 g) packed light brown sugar

2 tsp (6 g) orange zest

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla

½ cup (68 g) flour

3 tbsp (18 g) cocoa powder

1 tsp (4 g) baking powder

¼ tsp (1 g) salt

¼ cup (56 g) butter, melted

2 tbsp (12 g) icing sugar

Pecan Praline

½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (30 ml) water

⅓ cup (35 g) chopped pecans

Chocolate Mousse

2 ½ cups (450 g) chopped dark chocolate (70%)

1 tbsp (6 g) gelatin

¼ cup (60 ml) water

1 cup (200 g) sugar

4 cups (1 L) 35% cream, divided

Candied Orange Slices

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

1 cup (250 ml) water

2 tbsp (30 ml) orange juice

12 slices orange, ⅛-inch thick

1 cup (180 g) chopped dark chocolate (70%)

Orange Glaze

2 tsp (4 g) gelatin

2 tbsp (30 ml) water

1 ½ cups (375 ml) orange juice concentrate

3 tbsp (63 g) glucose syrup

Orange gel food colouring (optional)

Equipment

Acetate

12 3-inch cake rings

2-inch circle cookie cutter

Preparation

Orange Cream Jelly

Spray an 8 x 8-inch baking pan with baking spray and line with plastic wrap.

In a medium bowl, bloom gelatin in 3 tbsp orange juice for 5 minutes.

Bring remaining 1 cup orange juice, orange zest and cream to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat.

Whisk together egg yolks and sugar until creamy and light, about 1 minute. Gradually stream the cream mixture into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Return to heat and continue to cook, stirring constantly until the mixture just starts to thicken. Strain into the gelatin mixture and stir until combined.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and chill until set.

Chocolate Orange Sponge

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray a 12 x 17-inch rimmed baking sheet with baking spray. Line with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper.

Whip egg whites in a medium bowl with a hand mixer on high until foamy. Add granulated sugar, 1 tbsp at a time until stiff peaks form.

Beat egg yolks, brown sugar, orange zest and vanilla extract in a large bowl with a hand mixer until pale and creamy.

Sift flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt over the yolk mixture. Add butter. Beat together on medium speed until completely combined.

Gently fold in the egg whites until completely combined.

Spread batter evenly into the prepared pan and bake until the cake springs back when pressed lightly, about 12 minutes. Dust cake with icing sugar and set aside to cool completely.

Pecan Praline

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment.

Combine sugar and water into a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Reduce heat to medium and boil until a candy thermometer reads 345 F, brushing sides of the pan with a damp pastry brush if sugar appears on sides of the pan (to prevent crystallization.)

Immediately stir in pecans; pour mixture onto prepared sheet. Spread to a thin layer to cool.

Once hardened, remove from parchment and break into pieces. Place into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until broken into coarse crumbs.

Chocolate Mousse

Melt chocolate in a microwave or double boiler. Cool slightly.

Bloom gelatin with water in a large bowl for 5 minutes.

Heat ½ cup cream with sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and stir in the gelatin until completely dissolved. Gradually add the cream mixture to the melted chocolate and stir to combine.

Whip remaining 3 ½ cups cream with a hand mixer in a large bowl on high until stiff peaks form.

Gently stir in ¼ of the whipped cream with chocolate mixture. Gently fold in remaining cream until no streaks remain. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a medium round tip.

Candied Orange Slices

Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

Bring sugar, water and orange juice just to a simmer in a large skillet over medium heat. Simmer until sugar dissolves.

Reduce heat to medium-low, add orange slices and simmer until rinds are slightly translucent, about 45 to 60 minutes, turning every 15 minutes.

Heat oven to 250 F. Place orange slices on one prepared sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely.

Temper chocolate according to brand specifications. Dip each orange halfway in chocolate and place on second prepared sheet to dry.

Raufikat prepares orange slices to top her chocolate orange entrements. (Darren Goldstein/The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Orange Glaze

Bloom gelatin in water in a small bowl for about 5 minutes.

Heat orange concentrate and glucose in a small saucepan until steaming. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin until melted. Colour as desired and set aside to cool to room temperature.

Assembly

Line 12 3-inch cake rings with acetate and place on a parchment-lined sheet.

Cut out 12 circles of cake to fit snugly into cake rings. Place each in the bottom of a prepared ring.

Cut out 12 circles from the orange cream jelly using a 2-inch cookie cutter.

Pipe about half of the mousse mixture into the prepared rings. Smooth out mixture so it touches the acetate. Sprinkle mousse with crushed pralines, leaving a ¼ inch border. Top with a circle of jelly. Pipe with remaining mousse, smoothing top to touch the acetate. Freeze until firm, about 45 minutes.

Top with glaze, return to freezer and chill until the glaze is set, 30 to 45 minutes. Remove ring and acetate and top with candied orange before serving.