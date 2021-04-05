Makes 6 pastries

Prep time: 45 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

The Showstopper for Finale Week on Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show was the ultimate treat trolley. Bakers were asked to bake one picturesque pie, six mini cakes, six viennoiserie pastries and eight elegant cookies — all of which had to be decorated to the nines.

Viennoiserie are a series of flaky yeast-leavened breakfast pastries, originating in Vienna, that includes croissants and danishes. It also includes Jésuites, a triangular, flaky pastry filled with frangipane, brushed with with icing and topped with sliced almonds.



This recipe for classic almond Jésuites helped Raufikat win Star Baker for Finale Week.

Ingredients

Dough

3 ¾ cups (500 g) flour, plus more for rolling

¼ cup (50 g) granulated sugar

1 pkg (8 g) instant yeast

2 tsp (8 g) salt

5 tbsp (60 g) butter, at room temperature, cut into cubes

1 1/4 cups (310 ml) whole milk, lukewarm

Butter Layer

1 ½ cups (336 g) butter, at room temperature

Frangipane

7 tbsp (100 g) butter, at room temperature

½ cup (100 g) granulated sugar

2 cups (200 g) almond flour

Almond Pastry Cream

7 tbsp (105 ml) whole milk

3 tbsp (37 g) sugar

5 tsp (10 g) cornstarch

1 large egg yolk

1 tsp (5 ml) almond extract

1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla extract

Icing

1 large egg white

1 ¼ cup (150 g) icing sugar

1 tsp (5 ml) lemon juice

Garnish

1 cup (90 g) sliced almonds

Preparation

Dough

Whisk together flour, sugar, yeast and salt in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment.

Add butter with the machine running, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk and mix until combined. Form into a square and wrap with plastic wrap. Freeze for 20 minutes.

Butter Layer

Shape butter into a 10 x 8-inch rectangle between two parchment sheets. Refrigerate until firm.

Once firm, cut into two 10 x 4-inch rectangles.

Pastry

Roll the chilled dough into a 10 ½ x 14-inch rectangle.

Place the first rectangle of butter in the middle of the dough and fold over ⅓ of the dough to cover the butter. Place the second piece of butter on top and cover with remaining ⅓ of dough. Pinch to seal.



Quarter turn and roll dough to 6 x 16-inch rectangle. Fold the short edge closest to you up a scant 3 inches. Fold opposite short edge in 5 inches towards you (short ends should now meet).

Fold 5-inch fold in half, then over the 3-inch section.

Quarter-turn the dough and roll dough to a 6 x 16-inch rectangle. Fold the short edge closest to you up a third and the opposite short edge down a third to cover. You should have an approximately 6 x 5-inch rectangle.

For excellent folding diagrams, we recommend TheFlavorBender.com’s Homemade French Croissants Step by Step recipe

Cut in half crosswise to make two 5 x 3-inch pieces of dough.

Wrap each piece in plastic wrap and freeze for 20 minutes.

Frangipane

Whip butter and sugar with a hand mixer in a medium bowl on high until light and fluffy. Add almond four until combined.

Almond Pastry Cream

Bring the milk to a boil over medium heat.

Whisk together the sugar and cornstarch in a medium heatproof bowl. Whisk in the egg yolk, vanilla and almond extract.

Slowly stream the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Strain the mixture back into the saucepan. Cook over medium-high heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and boiling.

Remove from the heat and cover with plastic wrap, lightly pressing the plastic against the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

Icing

Whisk together egg white, icing sugar and lemon juice in a medium bowl.

Assembly

Heat oven to 450 F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with silicone baking mats or parchment paper and set aside.

Stir together frangipane and pastry cream and transfer to a piping bag fitted with a medium round piping tip.

Roll each dough portion to a 16 x 9-inch rectangle. Trim ¼-inch from all sides. Cut each portion into six triangles and place three triangles onto each sheet. Set the other six aside.

Fill the six triangles with the filling mixture to within ½-inch of border on side and 1-½ inch from the tip of the triangle. Brush edges lightly with water and top with reserved triangles, pressing to seal. Cut 1 inch of the tip of the triangle to square off the end.

Proof at room temperature lightly covered with a clean kitchen towel until they are no longer cold to the touch and slightly puffed, about 30 minutes. Brush gently with icing and sprinkle with almonds.

Reduce oven to 400 F and bake for 15 minutes. Reduce further to 350 F and continue to bake until deep golden and puffed, 25 to 30 minutes.

Dust with icing sugar before serving.