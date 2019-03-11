Recipe: Orange Blossom and Honey Beehive Cookie Sculpture

Ingredients

Pistachio-orange biscotti flowers:

⅔ cup flour

½ cup shelled, unsalted pistachios

½ tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp salt

3 tbsp butter, room temperature

3 tbsp sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp orange blossom water

1 egg yolk

Italian S cookies:

2 ⅔ cups flour

⅛ tsp salt

3 eggs, divided, at room temperature

½ cup honey powder

100 ml grapeseed oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp orange blossom water

⅛ tsp orange oil

Black gel food colouring

1 tsp milk

Orange-Cardamom Bee Wing Florentines:

1 scant cup blanched almonds, slivered

2 tbsp flour

½ tsp ground cardamom

¼ cup honey powder

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp 35% cream

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp orange zest

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Vanilla glaze:

½ cup icing sugar, sifted

1 ½ tsp milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Honey caramel:

½ cup granulated white sugar

3 tbsp honey

4 tsp water water

⅓ cup heavy cream, room temperature

2 tbsp butter

⅛ tsp salt

Hard caramel:

½ cup sugar

2 tbsp water

1 tsp corn syrup

Decorations:

Gold lustre dust

1 tsp vodka

Decorative gold dragées

Black edible fine tip marker

Red edible fine tip marker

Preparation

Cut two pieces of parchment paper to fit two rimmed baking sheets. Draw two 5 ½-inch circles, three 3 ½-inch circles and one 2 ½-inch circle on backsides of sheets. Flip sheets over and line baking sheets with parchment. Line another two rimmed baking sheets with parchment.

For the pistachio-orange biscotti flowers:

Pulse together flour, pistachios, baking powder and salt in the bowl of a food processor.

In a medium bowl, cream together butter, sugar, vanilla and orange blossom water. Add egg yolk until blended. Add flour mixture and mix to combine. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

Once chilled, heat oven to 350 F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut into flower shapes and place on one prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes. Set aside to cool complete and pipe with vanilla glaze (see below).

For Italian S cookies:

Heat oven to 350 F. In a medium bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk together 2 eggs and 1 egg white on medium-high. Slowly add honey powder, whisking until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.

Add the oil, vanilla, orange blossom water and orange oil to egg mixture and mix to combine. Remove bowl from stand mixer and stir in flour mixture to create a soft dough.

Reserve one quarter of the dough.

On a lightly-floured surface, roll remaining dough into scant ½-inch rope (cut dough into sections if it makes it easier.) Cut and place on the parchment paper guides:

Two sections to fit inside the 5 ½-inch circles

Two to fit outside the 3 ½-inch circles

One to fit inside the 3 ½-inch circle

Cut 1-inch from two largest and one medium circle (these gaps will act as the door to the hive). Roll cut dough into a round and press to fill the 2 ½-inch round on parchment guide (this will be the roof of the hive).

Reserve one quarter of reserved dough. Roll remaining dough into four to six 1-inch ovals (these will become the bees) and one 1 ½-inch oval (this will become the queen bee).

Colour reserved dough with black food colouring and roll to scant ¼-inch thickness. Cut into ⅛-inch strips and wrap 2 to 3 strips around oval to resemble bee stripes. Place on prepared sheet. Mix reserved yolk with milk and brush rounds and bees with egg wash.

Bake until bottoms are lightly browned, about 15 to 17 minutes.

For the bee wing florentines:

Heat oven to 325 F.

Place almonds, flour and cardamom into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

In a small saucepan over medium heat, stir the honey powder, butter, cream and honey together until honey powder is dissolved. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract and orange zest. Add the almond mixture and stir until incorporated. Cool 5 minutes.

On one prepared baking sheet, spoon out generous teaspoons of batter 2 inches apart. Flatten slightly with a dampened palm.

Bake 7 to 10 minutes, until golden. While cookies are still warm, use a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut a circle from each cookie. Cut each round in half.

Use one cookie to cut out a crown shape for the queen bee.

Transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.

For vanilla glaze (for biscotti flowers):

In a small bowl, whisk together icing sugar, milk and vanilla. Spoon into a small piping bag fitted with a writing tip and pipe decorative lines onto cookies.

Press gold dragées into middle of flowers. Set aside to dry.

For the honey caramel:

Heat the sugar, honey and water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil and simmer until golden, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the butter and cream and stir to combine.

Continue to cook until a candy thermometer reads 246 F. Remove from heat and stir in salt.

Working quickly, spoon some caramel onto bottom of the 2nd largest S-cookie ring with an opening. Press onto serving platter.

Spoon caramel onto one of the largest rings and press lightly to adhere to the ring on the serving platter. Repeat with another large ring, then with second largest ring, then smallest ring. Top with 2 ½-inch round. Spoon any remaining honey caramel into a small serving dish to serve with sculpture.

To decorate:

Mix luster dust with vodka to make a thin paste. Brush bee wings and crown gold. Draw faces on bees with black and red edible markers.

For hard caramel:

Combine sugar, water and corn syrup in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Without stirring, bring to a boil and simmer until a candy thermometer reads 300 F.

Plunge bottom of pot into cold water.

Working quickly, attach wings and crown to bees by spooning a small amount of hard caramel to bee and pressing wings lightly to adhere. Spread base of bees and flowers with caramel and attach to beehive, pressing to adhere.

Preparation Time: 3 hours

Servings: Makes 1 cookie sculpture