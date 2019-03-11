Recipe: Mango Gingerbread Upside Down Sandwich Cake

Devon's take on a classic upside down cake was a big hit on The Great Canadian Baking Show's Cake Week.

► Watch Cake Week now!

Ingredients

Topping and mango Filling:

⅓ cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp honey

¼ cup spiced rum, divided

3 mangos, 2 thinly sliced, 1 roughly chopped

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp water

Cake:

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

⅛ tsp nutmeg

⅛ tsp cloves

½ tsp salt

1 packed dark brown sugar

½ cup salted butter, room temperature

2 eggs, room temperature

½ cup fancy molasses

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tsp vanilla

1 ½ cups buttermilk, room temperature

Cream filling:

1 cup 35% cream

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp lemon zest

Preparation

Heat the oven to 350 F. Spray two 9-inch cake pans with cooking spray and line bottoms with parchment paper. Set aside.

For the topping:

Combine brown sugar, butter, honey and 2 tbsp rum in a small saucepan over medium heat, stirring until sugar is dissolved.

Arrange sliced mangoes on the bottom of one pan, overlapping slightly. Slowly drizzle sugar mixture on top.

For the cake:

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, spices and salt.

In a large bowl, cream sugar and butter with a hand mixer until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, scraping bowl down between additions. Add molasses, ginger and vanilla and mix to combine. If mixture appears split, beat on high to bring together.

Add ⅓ dry mixture and mix to combine. Add ½ buttermilk and mix. Repeat additions ending with flour.

Fill empty pan halfway. Carefully spoon remaining batter into pan with mangoes.

Place both pans in oven and bake until cake tester inserted in centre of cake comes out clean, about 25 to 30 minutes for plain cake and 40 to 45 minutes for mango cake.

Cool on wire rack for 10 minutes before inverting onto rack to cool completely.

For the mango filling:

Combine chopped mangoes, granulated sugar, remaining rum and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until mangoes have softened and liquid is thick, 4 to 5 minutes. Cool completely.

For the cream filling:

Beat together cream, honey, lemon juice and zest in a large bowl until stiff peaks form. Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a large round tip.

Assembly:

Place plain cake on cake pedestal. Top centre with cooled mangoes to within 2 inches of edges. Pipe cream in dollops around mango filling to within ½ inch of edge. Top with mango cake.

Preparation Time: 50 Minutes

Servings: Makes 10-12 servings