Here's what Canadians are baking while they're stuck at home

Baking-as-stress-reliever isn't a new idea. There's something very calming and grounding about mixing together ingredients or getting your hands in some dough. So it's not surprising that at a time when everyone is both very stressed out and stuck at home, people are trying to bake out their stress all across Canada. (When they can find flour and eggs, that is.)

We asked Canadians to show us what they were baking while they were stuck at home. We even tossed out a few recipe suggestions to help get them started. Here's some of what they sent us.

.