Check out these floral bakes from the Great Canadian Baking Show community

After a long winter and a weirdly cold spring, it looks like the flowers are finally in full bloom, in the garden and the kitchen. We couldn't help but notice that the fans and alumi of The Great Canadian Baking Show seem to be really into floral themed baking as of late. Here are a few of our favourite examples. All of these gems were posted in The Official GCBS "Show Us What You Baked" group. If you'd like to show us what you bakes, you should definitely join.

(Tara Kratzmann/Facebook)

GCBS fan Tara Kratzmann came up with this floral stack of joy!

(Caroline Moores/Facebook)

GCBS fan Caroline Moores made herself this rosey treasure of a cake for Mother's Day.

(Liz Dagnais-Fontaine)

Floral baking doesn't have to be sweet. Liz Dagenais-Fontaine celebrated spring with this focaccia bread.

(Mengling Chen/Facebook)

Season 2 semi-finalist Mengling Chen welcomed spring with these honey coriander cookies.

(Jay Smidt/Facebook)

Check out this honey-sweetened lemon cheesecake from Season 3 alum Jay Smidt.

(Jennifer Childs/Facebook)

GCBS fan Jennifer Childs sent us this vanilla buttermilk chiffon cakes layered with cranberry jam and vanilla Swiss meringue buttercream,

(Joey Tai/Facebook)

This cake from fan Joey Tai is London Fog flavoured. Think about that. Your favourite tea latté in cake form.

(MJ Orafla/Facebook)

Look at the buttercream icing colour effects on this cake from MJ Orafla.

PS. If you think you've got what it takes to be named Canada's best amateur baker, applications for Season 4 of The Great Canadian Baking Show are open until June 15.