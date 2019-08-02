Meet the Bakers of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3
They've come from all across Canada to show off their skills in the tent
Andrea Nauta, Comox, B.C.
This military spouse and barista describes her baking style as "rainbow sparkles."
Betty Chan, Vancouver
A trip to France as a student in the 1970s inspired Betty's lifelong love of French pastry.
Chris Koo, Edmonton
Family physician Chris says baking is "both art and science equally"
Colin Ascuncion, Toronto
This singing marketing manager loves to experiment with layer cakes
Jasmine Linton, Richmond Hill, Ont.
Season 3's youngest baker is ready to wow the judges with her large, ornate cakes.
Jay Smidt, Cantley, Que.
Don't let his large hands fool you. Jay is an expert at intricate, decorative work.
Jodi Robson, Regina, Sask.
This "mad scientist" is bringing a rustic, experimental, homey baking style to the tent.
Liam Harrap, Revelstoke, B.C.
This avid outdoorsman has a sourdough starter that's only four years younger than he is.
Mary Lou Snow
Mary Lou wants to "show off a sophisticated side to Newfoundland baking in the tent."
Nataliia Shevchenko
This recent arrival from Ukraine is turning Canadians on to her homeland's famed honey cake