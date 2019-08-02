Meet the Bakers of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3

This military spouse and barista describes her baking style as "rainbow sparkles."

Andrea is excited to show off her flair for colour and decorating in the tent. (Geoff George)

A trip to France as a student in the 1970s inspired Betty's lifelong love of French pastry.

Better describes her baking style as "sophisticated French." (Geoff George)

Family physician Chris says baking is "both art and science equally"

Chris describes his baking style as "Classic French with an Eastern influence." (Geoff George)

This singing marketing manager loves to experiment with layer cakes

Colin calls baking "the perfect combination of art and science." (Geoff George)

Season 3's youngest baker is ready to wow the judges with her large, ornate cakes.

This criminology student loves to bake for her sorority sisters. (Geoff George)

Don't let his large hands fool you. Jay is an expert at intricate, decorative work.

Jay learned to bake while living in Sweden. (Geoff George)

This "mad scientist" is bringing a rustic, experimental, homey baking style to the tent.

Jodi's honed her baking skills by making treats for her husband's wrestling team. (Geoff George)

This avid outdoorsman has a sourdough starter that's only four years younger than he is.

Outdoorsman Liam says he's used to baking in tents. (Geoff George)

Mary Lou wants to "show off a sophisticated side to Newfoundland baking in the tent."

"I believe baking is both art and science, definitely." (Geoff George)

This recent arrival from Ukraine is turning Canadians on to her homeland's famed honey cake

