Skip to Main Content
Meet the Bakers of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3
Bakers

Meet the Bakers of The Great Canadian Baking Show, Season 3

They've come from all across Canada to show off their skills in the tent

They've come from all across Canada to show off their skills in the tent

CBC Life ·
They come from all across this great land, and they have one goal: blow your mind with their delicious creations. These are your Season 3 bakers! (Geoff George)

Andrea Nauta, Comox, B.C.

This military spouse and barista describes her baking style as "rainbow sparkles."

More about Andrea »

Andrea is excited to show off her flair for colour and decorating in the tent. (Geoff George)

Betty Chan, Vancouver

A trip to France as a student in the 1970s inspired Betty's lifelong love of French pastry.

More about Betty »

Better describes her baking style as "sophisticated French." (Geoff George)

Chris Koo, Edmonton

Family physician Chris says baking is "both art and science equally"

More about Chris »

Chris describes his baking style as "Classic French with an Eastern influence." (Geoff George)

Colin Ascuncion, Toronto

This singing marketing manager loves to experiment with layer cakes

More about Colin »

Colin calls baking "the perfect combination of art and science." (Geoff George)

Jasmine Linton, Richmond Hill, Ont.

Season 3's youngest baker is ready to wow the judges with her large, ornate cakes.

More about Jasmine »

This criminology student loves to bake for her sorority sisters. (Geoff George)

Jay Smidt, Cantley, Que.

Don't let his large hands fool you. Jay is an expert at intricate, decorative work.

More about Jay »

Jay learned to bake while living in Sweden. (Geoff George)

Jodi Robson, Regina, Sask.

This "mad scientist" is bringing a rustic, experimental, homey baking style to the tent.

More about Jodi »

Jodi's honed her baking skills by making treats for her husband's wrestling team. (Geoff George)

Liam Harrap, Revelstoke, B.C.

This avid outdoorsman has a sourdough starter that's only four years younger than he is.

More about Liam »

Outdoorsman Liam says he's used to baking in tents. (Geoff George)

Mary Lou Snow

Mary Lou wants to "show off a sophisticated side to Newfoundland baking in the tent."

More about Mary Lou »

"I believe baking is both art and science, definitely." (Geoff George)

Nataliia Shevchenko

This recent arrival from Ukraine is turning Canadians on to her homeland's famed honey cake

More about Nataliia »

Nataliia has only been in Canada for three years, and now she's on The Great Canadian Baking Show. (Geoff George)

 

 

Related Stories