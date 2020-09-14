Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis: Hosts

Ann Pornel

Described by the Globe and Mail as "a right hot blast of funny," Ann Pornel cut her comedy teeth as a regular cast member on Sunday Night Live, a weekly sketch show in Toronto, and continued creating biting satire at the venerated Second City Toronto Main Stage where she wrote three critically-acclaimed shows. She would also move on to join the cast of She The People, which has toured at Just For Laughs in Montreal, Edmonton Fringe, as well as a limited engagement with Mirvish Productions.

She is a Canadian Comedy Award winner and winner of the 2017 Entertainer of the Year award from My Entertainment World. Ann's unique perspectives on diversity, body image and inclusion have garnered her spots at NBC's Break Out Comedy Festival and JFL 42. You can hear Ann as a panelist on CBC's Because News or on award-winning television shows such as Odd Squad, The Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Beaverton and This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

Alan Shane Lewis

Alan Shane Lewis is a comedian, actor and writer based in Toronto, Canada

From his early beginnings as a short filmmaker, Alan has had a constant passion for writing and creating comedy in all its forms. He has performed at the world-renowned Just for Laughs Festival, NBC's Stand Up for Diversity, Toronto Sketchfest and headlined Yuk Yuk's, Canada's oldest comedy club chain.

Alan has appeared on CTV Saskatoon, CBC Toronto and NBA TV. He's also written for CBC Comedy and Dime Magazine.

Currently, he's a member of the mainstage cast of Toronto's Second City. He's also the host of Shopify's YouTube series, Curious Business and co-host of the podcast, Do They Deserve Love?

Known for his high-energy and cheerful disposition, Alan's comedy is inspired by his experience being an outsider hiding in plain sight. Case in point: his name is so white it needs to wear sunscreen. His work touches on everything from his lived experience as a black man in Canada to talking to dogs on the TTC.

When he's not performing, you can often find him on the court dunking basketballs, hosting Quiplash tournaments or attempting to TikTok.