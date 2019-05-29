Aurora Browne and Carolyn Taylor: Hosts

Aurora Browne

Aurora Browne is an award-winning writer, actor and comedian, best known to viewers as one of the co-creators and stars of hit CBC series Baroness von Sketch Show. After graduating from York University's prestigious acting program, Aurora was hired by world renowned sketch comedy theatre, The Toronto Second City. Since then she has been a fixture in Toronto's red-hot improv scene, and her television appearances include Man Seeking Woman, Corner Gas, Orphan Black, and The Gavin Crawford Show and the web series The Writer's Block, for which she was nominated for a CSA award. She was also a co-creator and co-star of the hit web series Newborn Moms, which appeared both on CBC's and ABC's digital channels.

Most recently, Browne is thrilled to join The Great Canadian Baking Show as co-host, alongside Carolyn Taylor. She loves baking and eating and can't wait to meet the Season 3 bakers.

Her son thinks she is hilarious and embarrassing in equal measure.

Carolyn Taylor

Carolyn Taylor is an award-winning writer, artist, actor and comedian. She is one of the co-creators, executive producers and stars of CBC/IFC's Baroness von Sketch Show. As showrunner for the first three seasons of Baroness, Carolyn was thrilled to see the team nominated for a total of 25 awards (CSA, CCA, ACTRA, DGC, ROCKIES), winning 12 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Sketch Show/Series, Best Writing in a Sketch Show/Series (2017, 2018, 2019), the ACTRA Award for Best Ensemble (2018), and the Canadian Comedy Award for Best TV Show (2018). Carolyn honed her skills in improvisation and social satire at The Second City in Toronto, writing and starring in five original main-stage revues. She has written sketch, political commentary and episodic for Canada's major networks including This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Hour with George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC Radio's This Is That and Gavin Crawford's Because News. Carolyn is pleased to announce that she and her longtime pal and collaborator, Aurora Browne, will be co-hosting season three of The Great Canadian Baking Show.

As an actor, Taylor has multiple credits in theatre, film and television. She performs regularly at comedy venues around Toronto doing a mix of stand-up, story-telling and a simulated Olympic figure skating routine. Additionally, Taylor is a member of the experimental art sound quartet Mintz, with whom she has enjoyed residencies at The Banff Centre for the Arts and Artscape Gibraltar Point. She is currently producing her first album, The Untitled Carolyn Taylor Project, to be released in Spring, 2020.