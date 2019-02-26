White Chocolate and Candy Cane Eggnog is the drink for the indulgent week ahead

There are a couple of times a year where you allow yourself that extra cookie, right? And that time is now, would you agree? When better to whip up a batch of eggnog, and one flavoured with white chocolate and… real candy canes! We can’t think of anything more ‘right now’, than putting up our sock-swaddled feet up and sipping on this.

(For a more traditional eggnog recipe, that you can customize to your taste, click here!)

White Chocolate and Candy Cane Eggnog

By Josie Malevich

This festive eggnog is a cocktail and dessert all rolled into one.

Note: For a lighter-alcoholic eggnog, substitute half the brandy with milk.

Ingredients

¾ cup 3.25% (whole) homogenized milk

1 ½ cup 35% whipping cream, divided

½ cup sugar, divided

¼ tsp sea salt

6 egg yolks

⅔ cup finely chopped white chocolate or good quality white chocolate chips

2 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp mint extract

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg, plus more for garnishing

½ cup dark rum

½ cup brandy

¼ cup finely crushed candy cane or candy canes

Preparation

Combine milk, 1/4 cup cream, 1/4 cup sugar and salt in heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until small bubbles start to form around the sides of the pan, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk egg yolks and remaining sugar until thick and foamy. Gradually whisk in half of the hot milk mixture, then pour it all back into saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, with a wooden spoon or heat proof spatula until it thickens and coats back of spoon, about 5 to 8 minutes.

While still hot, pour this egg custard over the white chocolate, in a heat proof bowl. Let stand for 1 minute and then whisk until the chocolate melts. Stir in vanilla, mint and nutmeg.

Strain through fine-mesh sieve. Cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 4 to 6 hours.

Just before serving, whip remaining cream with electric beaters until stiff peaks form. In a large bowl or measuring cup, whisk rum and brandy into eggnog. Fold in whipped cream.

Serve in small glasses. Garnish with candy cane stick or sprinkle with crushed candy cane.

Servings: Makes about 1.5 L or 6 to 8 servings