Vegan Potato, Leek & Artichoke Chowder: A cozy, cold-weather soup without a drop of dairy

(Photography by Jeanine Donofrio and Jack Mathews)

With its warm bowls of comforting broth and batches that last for dinners on end, soup season is arguably the best season. And while returning to tried-and-true recipes each year is part of the fun, if you’ve recently switched up your diet by going vegan or dairy-free, you’re probably on the hunt for some plant-based takes on those classic concoctions. Enter, this Vegan Potato, Leek & Artichoke Chowder from Jeanine Donofrio’s cookbook Love and Lemons Every Day. Packed with all kinds of vegetables, this variation captures the creaminess of its predecessor with potatoes and cashews, so you can enjoy every drop without worrying about the dairy.

Vegan Potato, Leek & Artichoke Chowder

By Jeanine Donofrio

I did a poll on Instagram one day where I asked what soups people would like me to make. I love all soups, but sometimes I suffer from soup indecision. There was an overwhelming number of requests for chowders and leek soups, so… request granted. This potato leek chowder gets its creaminess from potatoes and blended cashews. With a nice pop of flavor from the briny artichokes and capers, it’s most delicious finished with a little lemon juice and fresh dill.

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced and rinsed (3 ½ cups)

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped carrots

½ tsp sea salt, plus more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 ½ lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped

4 cups vegetable broth

1 (14 oz) can artichoke hearts, drained and chopped

½ cup raw cashews

1 ½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp capers

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ to 1 cup water

¼ cup fresh dill, plus more for garnish

¼ cup chopped chives

Preparation

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the leeks, celery, carrots, the salt, and a few grinds of black pepper. Sauté, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables begin to soften, 8 to 10 minutes, turning down the heat if they start to over-brown.

Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute more. Add the potatoes and the broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the artichokes.

Let cool slightly, then transfer one-third of the soup to a blender along with the cashews, mustard, capers, and 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice. Puree until smooth, and then pour the mixture back into the soup pot. Stir in the water, as desired, to thin. Add the dill and the remaining 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Season to taste with more salt and pepper and serve.

Garnish with more dill, the chives, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Leftover soup can be stored in the fridge for three to four days. Avoid freezing.

Yield: Makes 6 servings

Excerpted from Love and Lemons Every Day: More than 100 Bright, Plant-Forward Recipes for Every Meal by Jeanine Donofrio. Copyright © 2019 Jeanine Donofrio. Photographs © 2019 by Jeanine Donofrio and Jack Mathews. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.