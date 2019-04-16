This Farro and Mushroom Salad is equally elegant and hearty — perfect for spring feasts and Sunday batch-cooks

Is this the vegetarian main dish you were looking for to serve at Easter or another special spring meal? Or is this the salad to make on Sunday to take for lunches next week? YES. Never mind the fact that you can make this salad all year long, too.

If you do make this beauty ahead of time to take to the office, simply pile the arugula on top of the farro and mushrooms, and don’t dress anything until you’re ready to eat. If you’re making this for a fancy dinner (or for brunch!), you decide it you want to make it the simple, savoury starter in your menu, or the star-attraction.

Ingredients

1 cup farro

3 cups water

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

2 shallots thinly sliced

3 portobello mushrooms, sliced

3 cups oyster mushrooms, separated

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated

1/4 cup olive oil

4 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 1/2 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

3 cups baby arugula

Preparation

Rinse the farro thoroughly and transfer it to a pot. Cover with water and bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to a simmer and allow the farro to simmer for 30 minutes. Drain any excess water and return the farro to the pot. Stir in the oil, salt, pepper, oregano, garlic powder and salt. Set the dressed farro aside to cool to room temperature.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425F degrees. Toss the shallots and mushrooms with the oil in a large bowl, then arrange in a single layer over 2 large baking trays. In a small bowl combine the breadcrumbs and the cheese, then sprinkle the mixture liberally over the mushrooms and shallots. Bake the trays one at a time for 15 minutes in a higher rack of your oven. Add the roasted mushrooms and shallots to the farro and set aside.

When you are ready to eat, whisk the oil, vinegar, honey, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add arugula to the bowl and use your hands to lightly toss the arugula in the dressing. Arrange the dressed arugula in the base of a serving bowl or platter and place the farro and roasted mushrooms on top of the arugula.

Servings: 6-8