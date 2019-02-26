Meet The Lazy Tennis Player: A playfully named cocktail with just as fun ingredients

(Photography by Alexa Cude)

With a name that connotes slow summer days, The Lazy Tennis Player is a tall, glowing glass of warm flavours created to help you forget your winter blues. Featuring citrus, sugar and spirits, this drink is a new take on the classic sour. The addition of jam is a game changer and brings a comforting stewed-fruit flavour into the mix. At Bar Kismet (a bright and inviting cocktail joint in Halifax) strawberry-rhubarb is the jam of choice, but you could also opt for fig, blueberry or plum jams, which will have enough flavour to stand up to the strong rums in the mix. Freshness is key in this cocktail, so be sure to squeeze your lemon juice only as you’re using it and shake with ice to get the right level of chill. Once everything is done, serve your Lazy Tennis Players in your tallest glasses, garnish and enjoy. Before you know it, winter will be a distant memory but this recipe will still be a hit year round.

The Lazy Tennis Player

By Jenner Cormier

Ingredients

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz demerara simple syrup (1:1 by weight)

1 heaping bar spoon of jam

½ oz Wray & Nephew overproof rum

¾ oz Leblon Cachaça

1 oz Cocchi Di Terrino vermouth

Pebble or crushed ice

Orange zest and peel

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin, fill with ice and shake hard for 8-12 seconds. Serve in a highball glass filled with pebble ice (or crushed). Strain the contents of the shaker over the ice and garnish with an orange zest. Express the citrus oils from the garnish over the rim of the glace and surface of the drink before placing the peel on top or down the side of the glass. Serve with a paper or metal straw for easy sipping that doesn’t harm the environment.