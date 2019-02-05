Make this three-ingredient mango mousse for a fruity treat with vibrant sunny vibes
Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s light and fruity recipe is the mid-winter respite we need right now
If you’re feeling those pesky mid-winter doldrums start to kick in right about now, you’re not alone. And while we know one recipe could never make the blahs vanish completely, this vibrant, three-ingredient mousse from Bettina Campolucci Bordi’s cookbook Happy Food will at least make you feel for a moment like it’s warm out again. Made from fresh mango, coconut oil and real vanilla, it’s a light and fruity dessert that only requires a few minutes of prep. It’s also freezable, which means you can whip up a big batch in anticipation of your next dinner party, or simply to have on hand for when you’re craving something sweet (or sunny).
The Easiest Mango Vanilla Mousse
By Bettina Campolucci Bordi
I first made this dish in Zanzibar when I had access to very good juicy mangoes and homemade coconut oil. Now I get to share the goodness with all of you.
Ingredients
- 600 g chopped mature sweet mango
- ½ cup melted coconut oil
- 1 vanilla pod (bean), scraped
To serve:
- Fresh mango slices
- Raspberries
- Mint leaves
- Black sesame seeds
Preparation
Add all the mousse ingredients to a high-speed blender and blitz until well incorporated. The oil needs to completely emulsify with the mango, so make sure there are no white dots in the mix but it’s just a beautiful orange colour.
Pour into individual glasses and let the mousse set in the fridge for 3 hours. Once set, top with fresh mango slices, raspberries, mint leaves and sprinkles of black sesame seeds for colour and crunch.
Excerpted from Happy Food by Bettina Campolucci Bordi. Recipes copyright © 2018. Excerpted by permission of Hardie Grant Books. All rights reserved.
Servings: Makes 4-6 servings
