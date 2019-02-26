Recipe: Tex-Mex Tortilla Frittata

Serve this satisfying frittata for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner. It’s a great way to use up leftover tortillas from taco night.

Tex-Mex Tortilla Frittata

By Josie Malevich

Ingredients

Tortilla chips:

4 (5-inch) or 3 (7-inch) corn tortillas

1 tbsp canola oil

Frittata:

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

½ chorizo sausage, thinly sliced in half moons (about ½ cup)

1 onion, finely chopped

1 jalepeno, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried oregano

8 eggs

⅓ cup milk

Salt and freshly ground pepper (to taste)

⅓ cup corn kernels

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup halved grape tomatoes

¼ cup crumbled feta

2 tbsp fresh cilantro leaves

1 ripe avocado, pitted peeled and chopped (optional)

Lime wedges, for serving

Preparation

Tortilla chips:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Cut tortillas into 2-inch pieces. Toss tortilla chips in oil until well coated. Arrange in single layer on large baking sheet. Bake until crispy and lightly golden around the edges, about 7 to 10 minutes. Cool slightly. Makes about 2 scant cups.

Frittata:

Reduce oven heat to 350 degrees F. Heat 1 tbsp oil in 10-inch skillet set over medium heat. Cook chorizo, onion, jalapeno, garlic, cumin and oregano until start to soften, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk together eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk in chorizo mixture, corn and cilantro. Stir in tortilla chips.

Heat remaining oil in same skillet over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture. Cook until eggs start to set around the edges, about 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle top with cheese and scatter grape tomatoes over top. Transfer to oven. Bake until eggs are puffy and set, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Slide onto cutting board or serving dish. Sprinkle with feta and cilantro leaves. Cut into wedges and serve with lime and avocado if using.

Recipe notes:

For a vegetarian frittata, substitute sausage with black beans or zucchini.

Substitute Monterey Jack with Cheddar cheese if desired.

You can also serve this frittata with guacamole, salsa verde or a drizzle of sour cream.

Supermarket corn tortillas work fine in this recipe but authentic Mexican tortillas give a richer corn flavour.

Servings: Makes 4 servings